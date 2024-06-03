Juventus formally terminate Massimiliano Allegri's contract by mutual agreement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Juventus formally terminate Massimiliano Allegri's contract by mutual agreement

Juventus formally terminate Massimiliano Allegri's contract by mutual agreement

Juventus had an underwhelming season
Juventus had an underwhelming seasonReuters
Juventus and Massimiliano Allegri (56) have decided to terminate the contract of the former coach by mutual agreement, the Serie A club said on Monday.

Juventus sacked Allegri in May over his behaviour during and after the Coppa Italia final in which he was sent off as Juve beat Atalanta 1-0 to win a record-extending 15th Italian Cup.

"Juventus Football Club and Massimiliano Allegri can confirm that they have mutually agreed to terminate his contract at the end of the current season," Juventus said in a statement.

Allegri was the Turin club's coach for eight years over two spells, in 2014-2019 and 2021-2024, leading Juve to five Serie A titles, five Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups.

Mentions
FootballSerie AJuventusTransfer News
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Chelsea look to close Osimhen deal as City hunt De Bruyne's successor
Atalanta miss chance to finish third in Serie A after final day loss to Fiorentina
Juventus secure third place in Serie A and end winless drought against Monza
Show more
Football
Three second-half goals see dominant England down Bosnia & Herzegovina
Nothing to separate Germany and Ukraine in goalless pre-Euros friendly
Scotland's Cooper suffers Euro injury scare in friendly win over Gibraltar
Portugal call up Matheus Nunes to replace injured Otavio for Euro 2024
AFCON top scorer Nsue played illegally for Equatorial Guinea for 11 years
Real Madrid announce long-awaited signing of superstar forward Kylian Mbappe
Updated
Italy's Scalvini to miss Euro 2024 after picking up ACL injury, Gatti called up
Updated
Chelsea appoint Championship-winning boss Enzo Maresca as new manager
Updated
Mourinho says his move to Fenerbahce will increase attention on Turkish league
Most Read
AFCON top scorer Nsue played illegally for Equatorial Guinea for 11 years
Real Madrid announce long-awaited signing of superstar forward Kylian Mbappe
UCL Team of the Season: Real Madrid stars stand out but who else makes the cut?
Chelsea appoint Championship-winning boss Enzo Maresca as new manager

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings