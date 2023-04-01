Juventus seek up to 200 million euros from investors after fresh financial loss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Juventus seek up to 200 million euros from investors after fresh financial loss
Juventus seek up to 200 million euros from investors after fresh financial loss
Updated
Juventus fans in the Allianz Stadium, Turin
Juventus fans in the Allianz Stadium, Turin
Reuters
Juventus said on Friday it would ask shareholders for up to 200 million euros of fresh capital as the Italian soccer club posted another yearly loss and predicted it would stay in the red this fiscal year.

The Serie A club, which has been controlled by the Agnelli family for a century, said parent company Exor would support the capital increase.

Juventus has already raised around 700 million euros from its shareholders over the past four years in two separate operations. Roughly two-thirds of these cash calls were covered by Exor, the investment arm of the Agnelli family.

Exor, which has a stake of around 64% in Juventus, will pump up to 128 million euros into the club as part of the new capital increase, the Turin-based club said.

Juventus are facing tough times financially
Reuters

IN THE RED

Juventus said on Friday it forecast another loss in the current fiscal year due to the negative impact of its exclusion from lucrative European competitions this season.

In the fiscal year to June 30, 2023, Juventus posted a consolidated loss of 124 million euros, bringing its cumulated losses to over 700 million euros in six years. It last posted a net profit in 2016/2017.

The latest loss however was around half of the record deficit of some 240 million euros in the previous fiscal year. The result was helped by the fading impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Juventus said.

Italy's most successful club has been in turmoil in recent months.

Hit by an accounting scandal linked to player trading and salary payments, it suffered a 10-point deduction in the last Serie A season, a 718,000 euro fine and a ban from this season's European competitions.

Juventus has denied wrongdoing and said its accounting is in line with industry standards.

Mentions
FootballSerie AJuventus
Related Articles
Paul Pogba tests positive for testosterone in counter-analysis on second sample
Updated
Serie A league leaders Inter and Milan facing injury problems ahead of crunch weekend
Atalanta and Juventus draw blanks in Serie A stalemate
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Gladbach and Mainz play out four-goal draw, Athletic Bilbao in action
Updated
England striker Watkins signs new contract with Premier League's Aston Villa
Chelsea manager Pochettino calls for VAR to be simplified after Liverpool blunder
Italy boss Luciano Spalletti recalls Moise Kean for Malta and England qualifiers
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti angry over attacks on 'victim' Vinicius Jr
Manor Solomon out with significant injury as Spurs face Luton Town
Brighton are the best-coached team in the league, says Liverpool manager Klopp
Moises Caicedo and Mykhailo Mudryk included in Chelsea squad for Burnley
Most Read
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens
Editors’ Picks: India begin home World Cup campaign before big Premier League showdown
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Klopp makes Liverpool Thiago demand and Tite to Al Hilal?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings