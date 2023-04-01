Lautaro Martinez continues relentless form to take Inter past Fiorentina and top of Serie A

Inter Milan returned to the top of the Serie A table thanks to a narrow 1-0 victory over Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, inflicting a first home league defeat in nine matches on their hosts.

Juventus’ unexpected 1-1 draw with Empoli on Saturday gave Inter the opportunity to leapfrog the Bianconeri at the summit despite having played a game less, but they would need to beat a Fiorentina side unbeaten in their previous eight games on home turf and looking to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2009/10 campaign.

Early on, La Viola put their opponents under pressure in front of their own supporters. However, Simone Inzaghi’s men quickly responded, and after Davide Faraoni had produced a stunning clearance to prevent Carlos Augusto from tapping into an empty net, they took the lead.

From the resulting corner shortly before the quarter-hour mark, Serie A top goalscorer Lautaro Martínez took his tally for the league campaign to 19 this term by heading Kristjan Asllani’s near-post corner into the back of the net.

A three-minute spell later on in the half produced three fantastic chances, two for the visitors and one for Fiorentina. Marcus Thuram appeared to have created a clear opening to double his side’s lead but, just as he approached the penalty area, he fell over unchallenged.

Davide Frattesi then forced Pietro Terracciano into a crucial spot low to his left, before Yann Sommer tipped Giacomo Bonaventura’s effort over the bar at the other end. Ultimately, though, Martínez’s strike was the only one of the opening 45 minutes.

After the interval, both teams found themselves in promising positions on numerous occasions but were unable to create any clear openings. While Inter did have the ball in the back of the net around the hour mark, Henrikh Mkhitaryan was offside in the build-up to Marko Arnautović’s composed finish.

Fiorentina, although rarely threatening, were presented with a golden opportunity to equalise with a little less than 15 minutes left on the clock when Sommer was penalised for accidentally punishing M’bala Nzola in the area.

The resulting spot-kick from substitute Nicolas Gonzalez, though, was incredibly poor - the Nerazzurri’s Swiss goalkeeper may be something of a penalty specialist, but any goalkeeper worth their salt would have held on the Argentinian's limp attempt.

Match stats Flashscore

That proved to be their final gilt-edged chance as Inter saw out the remainder of the encounter. After winning the Italian Super Cup in midweek, this is another boost for Inzaghi and Co. and means they are unbeaten in their last 15 away Serie A matches.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, remain two points adrift of the top-four, but they still have 17 matches this term to secure qualification for Europe’s premier club competition.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan)

