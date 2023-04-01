EXCLUSIVE: Marco Donadel on his Newcastle regret, loving Fiorentina, and Didier Drogba

Now 40, Marco Donadel has jumped into a coaching career, having just experienced his first senior post in Italy with Ancona. Before then, the Italian enjoyed a successful spell in Russia as Paolo Vanoli's number two at Spartak Moscow. Donadel made the move after spending time coaching inside Fiorentina's much-vaunted academy setup.

As a player, the former midfielder counts Milan, Parma, Napoli and Sampdoria among his former clubs. And while he enjoyed success and popularity in Florence with the Viola, Donadel admitted in his chat with Tribal Football that his most enjoyable time was as a player with Montreal Impact in MLS.

During this Q&A with Donadel, he discusses his time with these storied clubs and also his thoughts about Serie A and his former teams' performance today.

Tribal Football: You played for some of Italy's biggest clubs, what can you tell us about your favourite experiences as a player?

"The best experience was the last one, the one made outside Italy, in Canada with Montreal Impact. Together with the family, it opened us to the world and ignited the desire to continue travelling the globe.

Donadel in action for Montreal Profimedia

"Also on a sporting level, it was interesting joining with a growing league like the MLS. Also in Italy, all the experiences in the various cities have been important and formative, if I have to mention one, I mention Parma, the first. I matured so much as a player and as a man in just one year, very intense, that made me understand what true professionalism is at that level. The most difficult was Napoli, at the peak of my physical and mental maturity, an injury precluded most of my first year there."

You played with some real legends of the game too...

"Leaving aside Milan and their champions, where I completed my growth by training with them for two years, I think the strongest player I played with was (Didier) Drogba in Montreal, a true champion, physically, technically and with an incredible personality.

Drogba had a stint at Montreal Profimedia

"In Italy, I'll mention (Adrian) Mutu who helped us win so many games in Florence, and (Marek) Hamsik who is the most complete player I know.

"As an opponent, it was really hard to contain Francesco Totti! He would use all his talent around the field, he only needed half a second in 95 minutes to decide the game."

Tell us more about Fiorentina - and Cesare Prandelli...

"The Florence experience was incredible. Both for the results and for living all those years with a fantastic group of teammates and friends. We all matured together, even off the field creating our families. Prandelli and his staff have been our guide for five unforgettable years. Taking Fiorentina into Europe after so many years away."

What about regrets? There was a certain Premier League club that came in for you...

"It is always very difficult to have regrets when we experience football years by pushing hard. It is our commitment that makes a choice right or wrong. But I can say with certainty, though, that at one point, with the right maturity, I would have started travelling the football world sooner, learning other languages and getting to know other cultures.

"The offer I turned down that I would now accept is the one of Newcastle, I was captain in Florence and in January I didn't feel like leaving, but the Premier League has always been a dream to achieve. I hope to fulfil it as a coach."

So what about Fiorentina this season?

"Fiorentina, this year, seems to be a more mature team and also more ready to react to any adversity. Even on difficult days, normal for a team that plays 58 games a year, they manage to suffer less than last season bringing home the maximum. I believe this could be the year to return to the Champions League after so many years away.

Donadel was full of praise for Fiorentina Profimedia

"To win a title they need to be good and lucky - certainly. Vincenzo Italiano and the team have been good, let's hope they are also lucky at the right time! Last year they came close."

And what of Napoli as this season's defending champions?

"As I said, I think Napoli is paying for the great enthusiasm created last year. Losing a manager like (Luciano) Spalletti and a director like (Cristiano) Giuntoli makes it difficult to repeat the same season. But the strength of President (Aurelio) De Laurentiis has always been to react and tease out new ideas to continue the growth, and so it will be this time as well.

"The moment is delicate but they will come out of it and I believe they remain in a position with access to Europe."

What about the issue between Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent?

"There are always such problems, more or less serious, more or less difficult to solve. The secret behind victories is also to solve as many of them and without wasting energy. I can't advise in this specific case because I don't know the situation in detail."

What about the title? Do Inter Milan have it sewn up?

"It's a Serie A that features two teams that have had great continuity. Inter and Juve have laid the groundwork to battle for the title. Then there's a nice group of teams that sees the usual Lazio, Roma, Milan, Atalanta, and Napoli joined by Fiorentina, Bologna and Torino who will fight for the other two Champions League spots.

Inter look in ominous form this season Profimedia

"These teams are proposing different things and they are all very interesting to watch. We can say that Bologna is the surprise of the league, at the top, while in the other half of the standings, the surprises are Lecce and Frosinone. Napoli is paying for big changes but has the potential to reach the minimum goal which is the Champions League."

And what of Serie B this season?

Serie B is a difficult league because it's very balanced and it is mentally and physically demanding. I think the teams that are now at the top of the table will play for promotion to Serie A: Parma, Cremonese, Palermo, and Venezia above all.

"I hope Sampdoria can also reach the playoffs, and in those games, the full stadium with those supporters could also push them towards a great feat. Other interesting teams are playing beautiful soccer like Catanzaro, Como and Modena. If they keep growing like this they can be the surprise at the end."

Before we conclude, you're now a free agent after your time with Ancona, what's next for Marco Donadel?

Yes, as soon as I stopped playing in Canada in 2018 I came back to Italy and started this coaching journey. I coached the youth at Fiorentina and I worked as the technical assistant in the first team. Then my desire to travel took me to Russia to be a second coach at Spartak Moscow and finally back to Italy to start my first experience with seniors in Ancona.

"I've tried many different experiences and roles and so I want to keep doing so as long as I have fun and have this passion. Of course, with this experience, I have a clear idea now of what I would like to bring to my team and I hope it happens often - and maybe in a country I haven't visited yet. Why not?!"