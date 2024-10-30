Advertisement
Lowly Venezia come back to stun high-flying Udinese in five-goal thriller

Christopher Heath
Hans Nicolussi Caviglia (centre) of Venezia celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal
Hans Nicolussi Caviglia (centre) of Venezia celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goalMaurizio Lagana / Getty Images via AFP
Two penalties - one in each half - from Joel Pohjanpalo (30) helped Venezia register their first victory in five matches as they prevailed 3-2 over Udinese at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo.

Goalless in their previous two Serie A away days - which both ended in defeat - Udinese registered the first shot on target during a quiet opening quarter-hour, with only an instinctive save from Filip Stankovic denying Sandi Lovric.

However, shortly after, Lovric had his revenge, finding the back of his net with a sublime strike that nestled nicely into the corner.

Things went from bad to worse for Venezia only six minutes later, as Stankovic’s poor clearance ultimately found its way to Iker Bravo, who beat the on-loan Serbian shot-stopper at his near post to net his first-ever goal for Udinese following his summer arrival from Bayer Leverkusen.

The hosts, though, were given a helping hand with half-time on the horizon as Lautaro Giannetti needlessly brought down Joel Pohjanpalo in the area.

Leading by example, Venezia’s captain picked himself off the ground to halve the arrears with a confident penalty that left Maduka Okoye with no chance.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Under-pressure Venezia manager Eusebio Di Francesco introduced Gaetano Oristanio on the back of two contributions across his last three matches.

That decision helped the game swing in the Arancioneroverdi’s favour when referee Davide Massa sent Isaak Toure off for a reckless challenge on the newcomer.

Venezia subsequently made their numerical advantage count as Juventus loanee Hans Nicolussi Caviglia restored parity in the 56th minute with an exquisite free-kick from just outside the area.

They immediately looked to build on that equaliser, with Gianluca Busio and Pohjanpalo thwarted by Okoye.

After knocking at the door, Venezia finally blew it down, in part thanks to a helping hand from Christian Kabasele.

The defender’s handball allowed Pohjanpalo to once again beat Okoye from 12 yards, and therefore secure only his side’s second victory this season.

An important result in Veneto moves Venezia off the foot of the table at the expense of Genoa, while Udinese miss out on the opportunity to move into fourth position after suffering their first competitive head-to-head defeat since December 2001.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joel Pohjanpalo (Venezia)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballSerie AUdineseVeneziaJoel PohjanpaloSandi LovricFilip StankovicMaduka OkoyeLautaro GiannettiHans Nicolussi CavigliaGaetano OristanioIsaak ToureGianluca BusioChristian Kabasele
Ruben Amorim: Portugal's next superstar coach heavily linked with Manchester United

