Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Milan's Fonseca blasts penalty decisions as a circus in loss to Fiorentina

Milan's Fonseca blasts penalty decisions as a circus in loss to Fiorentina

Fonseca watches on
Fonseca watches onJennifer Lorenzini / Reuters
AC Milan manager Paulo Fonseca labelled the penalty decisions in his team's defeat to Fiorentina on Sunday as a circus, while acknowledging his side lacked aggression throughout the match.

A wild night concluded with a 2-1 Serie A victory for Fiorentina after Milan had two penalties saved by David de Gea, while the hosts had a spot-kick kept out by Mike Maignan.

In the aftermath, Fonseca was unequivocal in his assessment of the penalties given for both sides.

"I don’t like to talk about refereeing but this isn’t football. Football is about contact and a mere touch shouldn’t be enough to award a penalty," he told DAZN.

"Just a simple touch can lead to a penalty; we saw that this weekend as well. It makes everyone nervous, and that creates problems - this is football, not a circus."

Fonseca acknowledged that, despite their misfortune from the penalty spot, his team were deficient in several areas.

"In the first half, we lacked defensive aggression and strength in duels. The way we conceded goals clearly illustrates this; they almost always won the second balls," he said.

"We weren't disciplined in our structure."

After three consecutive Serie A wins, Milan head into the international break with a loss, but the Portuguese was unfazed.

"In Italy, when you win, you’ve played a great match. If we don’t score, we’re the worst team in the world, just as I’m the worst coach. I know how things are," he said.

Milan centre-back Matteo Gabbia echoed his coach's sentiments regarding the team's performance.

"We are certainly not satisfied with the initial approach. We feel this defeat, as it was our fault and we did not do our best tonight," he said.

"It starts with us, I saw the right disappointment and anger in the dressing room and it can be the only positive from this very negative night. We are angry that we put in this performance."

Mentions
FootballSerie AAC MilanFiorentinaPaulo Fonseca
Related Articles
David de Gea the hero as Fiorentina edge past AC Milan
AC Milan's Paulo Fonseca opts for continuity to maintain winning run
AC Milan owner denies report they are looking for new investors
Show more
Football
Simeone satisfied with Atletico's 'collective effort' in draw with Real Sociedad
Luis Enrique optimistic about PSG's unbeaten run despite draw at Nice
From Saka delight to Spurs' crumble: Top talking points from the Premier League
Sucic scores stunning late goal for Real Sociedad to rescue point against Atletico Madrid
Football Tracker: Sociedad draw with Atleti as Fiorentina see off AC Milan
Updated
PSG miss chance to return to top of Ligue 1 after being held to draw by Nice
Stuttgart score dramatic late minute goal to earn Bundesliga draw against Hoffenheim
Manchester United defender Evans admits Ten Hag pressure 'does affect players'
Most Read
Football Tracker: Sociedad draw with Atleti as Fiorentina see off AC Milan
Boniface & Lookman in, Osimhen out of Nigeria’s AFCON qualifiers against Libya
Coco Gauff crushes Karolina Muchova in straight sets to win China Open
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal to undergo surgery after cruciate ligament injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings