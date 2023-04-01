Napoli claim big win against Atalanta to climb into top four on Mazzarri's return

Walter Mazzari earned a 2-1 win in his maiden game in charge in his second spell at SSC Napoli, as the visitors came from behind to beat Atalanta BC at the Gewiss Stadium in Serie A (SA).

It was a quiet opening half-hour that eventually sparked into life in Napoli’s favour. Amir Rrahmani headed in Giacomo Raspadori’s cross but was denied his first goal this season by the offside flag.

Then, it was Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s turn to head home a teasing ball from captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo, and this time it counted as the Georgian scored his second goal in as many games against Atalanta to give his team a first-half lead.

The hosts came out of the traps in the second half, and Ademola Lookman - who scored their sole goal in last season’s H2Hs - found the equaliser with a glancing header from Éderson’s whipped cross. The Nigerian has now contributed to four goals in his last five SA games and was a constant threat.

Atalanta thought they turned defeat into victory when Mario Pašalić tapped home a through pass, but it was the hosts’ turn to have a goal ruled out for offside.

Both sides were separated by a point before tonight’s encounter, and a topsy-turvy match saw Napoli retake the lead with 10 minutes to go, as two substitutes combined. Elif Elmas tapped home Victor Osimhen’s pass - the latter coming back from injury at a good time under new coach Mazzari.

Meanwhile, Gian Piero Gasperini has now seen his side lose four consecutive H2Hs against Napoli, and ultimately lose ground in the top-four race as their opponents move up to third.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (SSC Napoli)

