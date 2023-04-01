Patrick Dorgu's agent confirms Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester City interest

Patrick Dorgu's agent confirms Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester City interest
Patrick Dorgu (R) slides in to tackle Gustav Isaksen during Lecce's match against Lazio earlier this season
The agent of Lecce full back Patrick Dorgu (19) has confirmed four European giants are interested in the talented youngster.

Dorgu has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in recent weeks.

"I can confirm those clubs (showing interest) and others too, but I don't want to name names or make noise around him, because there is no need.

"There is a lot of interest in Patrick and it doesn't surprise me, because his talent is clear for all to see," agent Kingsley Ogbodo told Sportitalia.

Italian giants Juventus have also been linked with Dorgu.

Dorgu's numbers for club and country
"When it comes to Juventus, I don't know if it's true, because no one from the club has contacted me. That does not mean they are not observing him," Ogbodo said.

"We have received interest from England, Spain and Germany, when the time is right we will know what to do.

"What he needs is to play regularly with a coach who believes in him, like at Lecce."

FootballDorgu PatrickBarcelonaLiverpoolManchester CityLecceJuventusAtl. MadridSerie A
