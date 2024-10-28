Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Paulo Fonseca says Milan's rhythm hit by late postponement of Bologna match

Paulo Fonseca says Milan's rhythm hit by late postponement of Bologna match

Reuters
Milan are eighth in Serie A with 14 points
Milan are eighth in Serie A with 14 pointsREUTERS / Thilo Schmuelgen
AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca (51) blamed the late postponement of their match against Bologna last Saturday for disrupting his team’s rhythm ahead of Tuesday’s showdown with Serie A leaders Napoli.

The match that was scheduled to take place at Bologna's Stadio Renato Dall’Ara was postponed due to heavy rain and flooding in the region, with the decision being made around 24 hours before the match.

"It was tricky to manage this moment. On the eve of the game, we trained without knowing whether we’d play or not the following day," Fonseca said in a press conference on Monday.

"We wanted to play, and I think we’ve been affected by not playing in this match."

Milan will instead host league leaders Napoli, who are on an eight-match unbeaten league run. Napoli lead the standings with 22 points, four ahead of Inter Milan, while Milan are eighth with 14 points.

"As the table shows, Napoli are a strong team at a good moment. They are the table leaders and will be motivated to face us," Fonseca said.

"We are also motivated to play this match against a very strong team that has won games comfortably."

The match postponement means Theo Hernandez and Tijjani Reijnders will serve their one-match bans against Napoli, without worrying the Portuguese coach.

"As I’ve always said, I trust all the players. We can do nothing with those who are not available. We have others, and I like to think that it’s an opportunity for them," Fonseca said.

With the Serie A season close to its one-third mark, Fonseca believes his side has what it takes to win the Scudetto.

"The fans must believe because we are a strong team and we are improving. We think we can fight for the Scudetto," he said.

Mentions
FootballSerie AAC MilanBologna
Related Articles
Milan and Inter back on long road towards building a new San Siro
Bologna's match with AC Milan postponed due to heavy rain and flooding
'Milan suffered together' in gritty win against Udinese, says Paulo Fonseca
Show more
Football
Nottingham Forest and Chelsea fined by FA for pitchside melee
Mario Balotelli back in Serie A after signing for Genoa
Cole Palmer admits Chelsea's youthful side creates its own pressures
EXCLUSIVE: Ghana legend Agyemang-Badu picks Ademola Lookman as Africa's best
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag the latest to wilt in Sir Alex Ferguson's shadow
Real Madrid will not travel to Ballon d'Or awards with Vinicius reportedly set to miss out
Ferdinand: Ten Hag sacked after failing to recover from Liverpool defeat
Winners and Losers: Lewandowski chasing Messi and a Turkish Ballon d'Or candidate
Manchester United sack manager Erik ten Hag after dismal start to season
Updated
Most Read
Manchester United sack manager Erik ten Hag after dismal start to season
Football Tracker: Osasuna see off Real Sociedad as PSG victorious in Le Classique
Time ticking for Ten Hag: Three talking points from the Premier League weekend
Real Madrid will not travel to Ballon d'Or awards with Vinicius reportedly set to miss out

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings