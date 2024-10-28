Paulo Fonseca says Milan's rhythm hit by late postponement of Bologna match

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca (51) blamed the late postponement of their match against Bologna last Saturday for disrupting his team’s rhythm ahead of Tuesday’s showdown with Serie A leaders Napoli.

The match that was scheduled to take place at Bologna's Stadio Renato Dall’Ara was postponed due to heavy rain and flooding in the region, with the decision being made around 24 hours before the match.

"It was tricky to manage this moment. On the eve of the game, we trained without knowing whether we’d play or not the following day," Fonseca said in a press conference on Monday.

"We wanted to play, and I think we’ve been affected by not playing in this match."

Milan will instead host league leaders Napoli, who are on an eight-match unbeaten league run. Napoli lead the standings with 22 points, four ahead of Inter Milan, while Milan are eighth with 14 points.

"As the table shows, Napoli are a strong team at a good moment. They are the table leaders and will be motivated to face us," Fonseca said.

"We are also motivated to play this match against a very strong team that has won games comfortably."

The match postponement means Theo Hernandez and Tijjani Reijnders will serve their one-match bans against Napoli, without worrying the Portuguese coach.

"As I’ve always said, I trust all the players. We can do nothing with those who are not available. We have others, and I like to think that it’s an opportunity for them," Fonseca said.

With the Serie A season close to its one-third mark, Fonseca believes his side has what it takes to win the Scudetto.

"The fans must believe because we are a strong team and we are improving. We think we can fight for the Scudetto," he said.