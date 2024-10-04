Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Pogba's doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March

Pogba's doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March

Updated
Paul Pogba in Miami at the end of September
Paul Pogba in Miami at the end of SeptemberMegan Briggs / Getty Images via AFP
French football player Paul Pogba’s (31) doping suspension has been cut to 18 months from an initial four years, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.

"The suspension is now 18 months, starting Sept. 11, 2023," CAS director general Matthieu Reeb told Reuters.

The France international was provisionally suspended by Italy's national anti-doping organisation (NADO Italia) in September 2023 after testing positive for DHEA - a banned substance that raises levels of testosterone.

Pogba, who has a contract with Italy's Juventus until June 2026, denied any wrongdoing and said in February he would appeal to CAS.

The doping test was performed after Juve's 3-0 season-opening victory in Serie A at Udinese on August 20th, 2023.

The tribunal said it had detected prohibited "non-endogenous testosterone metabolites", adding that the results were "consistent with the exogenous (external) origin of the target compounds."

Mentions
FootballSerie APaul PogbaJuventusanti-doping
Related Articles
Cagliari set to test injury-hit Juventus' flawless defence as Serie A returns
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Liverpool and Man Utd track Bremer as Arsenal hatch Vlahovic plan
New Juventus manager Thiago Motta calls out critics of goalscorer Dusan Vlahovic
Show more
Football
Arsenal boss Arteta hails side's consistency and red-hot Havertz
Aston Villa boss Emery respects struggling Manhester United manager Ten Hag
Spurs boss Postecoglou relishing reunion with 'kindred spirit' Hurzeler
Lukaku and McTominay on target as Serie A table-toppers Napoli defeat Como
Chelsea not ready to compete with Manchester City and Arsenal, says Maresca
Daniel Maldini receives first Italy call-up for Nations League
Ratcliffe refuses to guarantee Ten Hag's Manchester United future
Europa League Team of the Round: Rashford & Fofana impress for Manchester United and Lyon
Ten Hag adamant he retains the backing of Manchester United's hierarchy
Most Read
How Andre Onana has forced Kenya to play Cameroon behind closed doors
Pogba's doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March
Jannik Sinner not 'comfortable' as doping case clouds Shanghai campaign
Football Tracker: 10-man United score late leveller against Porto, Chelsea down Gent

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings