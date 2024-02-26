Relentless Roma continue fine form as Paulo Dybala nets stunning hat-trick against Torino

A majestic Paulo Dybala hat-trick in a 3-2 victory made it five wins from six for new manager Danielle De Rossi as AS Roma closed the gap to fourth-placed Bologna to four points in Serie A.

Having watched his side play 120 minutes of UEFA Europa League football on Thursday, De Rossi made five changes to his starting line-up as he looked to ensure they play their football at Europe’s top table next season.

One of those replacements, Leeds United loanee Rasmus Kristensen, should have put his side in front following a Roma counter-attack. Teammate Sardar Azmoun’s incisive pass left Kristensen with only Vanja Milinković-Savić to beat, but his tame left-footed effort found the base of the post rather than the back of the net.

The game was meandering towards an all-square scoreline at the interval before a moment of madness from substitute Saba Sazonov led to a penalty.

In an unthreatening position with his back to goal, Sazanov’s overzealous challenge from behind on Sarmoun left referee Juan Luca Sacchi with no choice but to point to the spot, and Dybala subsequently sent Milinković-Savić the wrong way for his ninth league goal.

That strike injected much-needed life into the game, with Torino grabbing an immediate response through Duván Zapata. The Colombian notched his customary goal involvement against Roma, making it eight in 11 (six goals, two assists), as he rose highest to guide a header into the far corner.

Argentinian Dybala has produced moments of individual brilliance throughout his career, and he did so again to give his side the advantage.

When Bryan Cristante rolled the ball into his feet 35 yards from goal, the only thing on his mind was testing Milinković-Savić. It takes something special to beat the Serb from that range, but Dybala duly delivered with an unstoppable effort that arrowed into the bottom corner.

The third goal effectively ended Torino’s hopes of a result in the capital, despite a late lifeline via a Dean Huijsen own goal, as they fell to back-to-back defeats in the league for the first time since October - they remain 10th in the table as a result, with their own hopes of securing continental football next term suffering a blow.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Paulo Dybala (AS Roma)

