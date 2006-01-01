Advertisement
  4. Roma announce the dismissal of manager Daniele De Rossi following poor start to season

De Rossi has failed to lead the club the victory this season
Roma have decided to relieve manager and former player Danielle De Rossi, who arrived last year in place of Jose Mourinho as interim coach, of his duties.

"AS Roma announces that it has relieved Daniele De Rossi of his duties as head coach of the first team," a statement reads.

"The Club's decision is taken in the interest of the team, to be able to promptly resume the desired path, at a time when the season is still at its beginning. 

"To Daniele, who will always be at home in the Giallorossi Club, a heartfelt thanks for the work carried out in these months with passion and dedication. "

De Rossi was handed a new three-year contract in June, but it has been terminated early following a poor start to the season that has seen the club lose one and draw three of their four opening games.

Daniele De Rossi, Serie A, AS Roma
