Roma's Abraham joins Serie A rivals AC Milan on season-long loan deal

Tammy Abraham during training for AS Roma
Tammy Abraham during training for AS RomaREUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo
AC Milan have signed English striker Tammy Abraham (26) on a year-long loan deal from AS Roma, the two Serie A clubs said on Friday.

Abraham had a sensational start to his Roma career when he joined the club from Chelsea in 2021, scoring 27 goals in his debut season and helping them win the Conference League.

But he has struggled to hit those heights in recent campaigns while an anterior cruciate ligament tear curtailed his appearances in the 2023-24 campaign.

The striker found himself lower down the pecking order this season after Roma signed Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk, who was top scorer in Spain's LaLiga last season with 24 goals.

FootballSerie ATammy AbrahamAS RomaAC MilanTransfer News
