Roma see red twice as Fiorentina fight back to snatch point from Stadio Olimpico

Roma were reduced to nine men as they shared the spoils with Fiorentina in a hotly-contested 1-1 draw at the Stadio Olimpico after Lucas Martinez Quarta’s (27) second-half equaliser kept the Viola within touching distance of the Serie A top-four.

Having registered a late comeback victory at Sassuolo last weekend, confidence levels were high in the capital as Jose Mourinho’s side looked to continue their impressive recent form.

Roared on by the fervent home support, Roma made the dream start inside five minutes, as Paulo Dybala’s sublime delivery with the outside of his boot was headed home from inside the six-yard box by strike partner Romelu Lukaku.

Undeterred by the early setback, the visitors went in pursuit of an immediate response, however, Rui Patricio stood firm in the Giallorossi goal to thwart M’Bala Nzola.

After an end-to-end opening 20 minutes, Roma were dealt a major blow when the influential Dybala was forced off the pitch with injury. The Argentine’s withdrawal handed the initiative to Fiorentina, who looked to gain a foothold in the contest as the first half progressed.

Despite dominating possession, clear-cut chances came at a premium for the Viola though, as Giacomo Bonaventura fired their best opportunity straight at Patricio – allowing Roma to go into the break with their narrow lead intact.

Fiorentina continued to probe for an equaliser in the early stages of the second half, but there was no way past Patrício, who dived to his right to deny Jonathan Ikone’s curled effort.

The hosts survived another scare shortly afterwards when Bonaventura struck the bar, however, Mourinho’s side were soon punished, with Nicola Zalewski shown a second booking after a cynical foul on Michael Kayode.

Armed with the numerical advantage, Fiorentina wasted no time in levelling the scores, with Martinez Quarta glancing a superb header into the far corner from Christian Kouame’s inviting delivery.

Having finally made their pressure count, the visitors looked desperate to find a late winner with time ticking into the final 20 minutes. Patricio came to his side’s rescue again to save from Martinez Quarta, before Lukaku was given his marching orders for an ugly challenge on Kouame.

It looked like Roma’s indiscipline would prove costly as Fiorentina piled on the pressure in stoppage time, but the Giallorossi rearguard held firm to earn a point.

The result ends Roma’s run of seven consecutive wins on home soil, while Fiorentina remain just one point behind the Giallorossi ahead of the festive period.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Rui Patricio (Roma)

