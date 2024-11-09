Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  Serie A strugglers Lecce fire coach Gotti after poor start to season

Serie A strugglers Lecce fire coach Gotti after poor start to season

Reuters
Serie A strugglers Lecce fire coach Gotti after poor start to season
Serie A strugglers Lecce fire coach Gotti after poor start to season
Lecce sacked coach Luca Gotti (57) on Saturday after a poor run of results left them languishing in the Serie A relegation zone.

Lecce, 18th in the standings with nine points, drew 1-1 at home with 10th-placed Empoli on Friday.

"Lecce announce that today Mr. Luca Gotti has been relieved of his duties as First Team coach," Lecce said in a statement on their website.

Gotti, former coach of Udinese and Spezia, was appointed in March to replace Roberto D'Aversa with Lecce one point above the relegation zone and they finished the campaign 14th in the table.

Mentions
FootballSerie ALecce
