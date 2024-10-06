The Calcio Comment: Have Fiorentina exposed tension between Fonseca and AC Milan players?

Fiorentina pulled off a surprising, significant victory over Paulo Fonseca's AC Milan last weekend in Serie A, a result that sent shockwaves through Italian football.

Under the guidance of Raffaele Palladino, Fiorentina secured a stelllar 2-1 win, finally making their mark this season after a series of underwhelming performances despite a busy summer transfer window. Among the key signings for the Viola was Albert Gudmundsson, formerly of Genoa, who decided the match with a powerful and precise shot.

The scoring was opened by Yacine Adli, a Milan player now on loan to Fiorentina. Out of respect for his former club, Adli chose not to celebrate, aware that he may well return to Milan in the future if he doesn't stay in Florence. Before that, however, there was a missed penalty by Moise Kean, who had an unlucky night, with Mike Maignan making a crucial save to keep Milan in the game.

Fiorentina celebrate against Milan Independent Photo Agency Srl / Alamy / Alamy / Profimedia

After Adli’s opener, Milan had two golden opportunities to level the score, both from the penalty spot. The first penalty was taken by Theo Hernández, despite Christian Pulisic, the designated penalty taker, being on the field. Hernández’s attempt was saved by David De Gea, who was in outstanding form.

The second penalty was taken by Tammy Abraham, again bypassing Pulisic, a decision that left coach Fonseca fuming on the sidelines. De Gea once more came to the rescue, stopping Abraham’s effort.

Shortly after, Pulisic, ironically the man who was denied his chance to take two penalties, scored the equalizer in open play, reigniting Milan's hopes of a comeback. However, those hopes were soon dashed when Gudmundsson struck a brilliant goal, displaying his trademark long-range shooting ability, which has become his signature trait.

Kean nearly extended Fiorentina’s lead with a long-range effort that rattled the crossbar, but the match ended 2-1 in favor of the Viola. This victory marked a significant display of determination from Fiorentina, who showed greater hunger and tactical discipline compared to their opponents. Palladino’s work is starting to bear fruit, although up until now, the team’s results had been hampered by unfortunate individual episodes.

Match stats Statsperform

This was only Fiorentina’s second win of the league season, but it could serve as a turning point, boosting their confidence for the rest of the campaign.

For Milan, the defeat exposed deeper problems, especially within the locker room. Fonseca was visibly furious about the penalty episode, and the situation points to a larger issue of team dynamics and leadership. Milan’s players ignored the designated penalty taker twice, and the tension between coach and players seems to be mounting.

As for Fiorentina, the question remains: what is their true potential? So far, their performances have fluctuated, with moments of brilliance often followed by inconsistency. However, these three points could be a launchpad for a stronger campaign.

Much will depend on the performances of key players like Gudmundsson and Andrea Colpani, who have the talent to make a real difference. For now, it’s an excellent and much-needed victory for Fiorentina.