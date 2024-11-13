Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. The Calcio Comment: Roma are a mess and the Friedkins are making matters worse

The Calcio Comment: Roma are a mess and the Friedkins are making matters worse

Matteo Vitale / Tribal Football
Ivan Juric was sacked by Roma on Sunday
Ivan Juric was sacked by Roma on SundayReuters / Alberto Lingria
At this point, it’s hard to understand what’s happening with Roma. Nothing feels normal or logical, and it's the Giallorossi fans who are paying the price, forced to watch an unthinkable mess unfold.

Following the inexplicable firing of Daniele De Rossi, now Ivan Juric has also been dismissed, though this time belatedly, after a string of painful losses: a 5-1 against Fiorentina, a 3-2 against Verona, and the recent 3-2 loss at home on Sunday that ultimately sealed the Croatian coach’s fate.

Reportedly, Juric told the team after the game that it would be his last in Roma colours, likely indicating he already knew his fate. He hadn’t spoken before the match, either, which was telling.

And now? It almost seems like a contest to see who can make the worst possible choices. The next coach is still unclear; it seems there’s no hope for Daniele De Rossi to return, despite the fact that the team was partly built with and for him.

For the last 48 hours, Roma’s top brass, led by Dan Friedkin and his son, vice-president Ryan Friedkin, have been conducting a 'casting call' for the new coach. Fans are understandably anxious, but the real issue isn’t just the name of the next manager; it’s the sheer lack of organisation behind every decision the club makes.

Claudio Ranieri (read more here), Max Allegri, Maurizio Sarri, Roberto Mancini, Vincenzo Montella: the list of potential candidates is long, with some names unconfirmed and others confirmed but without follow-up contact.

Fans dream of Allegri or Sarri; Mancini would also be a safe bet. The club has shown interest in Turkey’s national team coach Montella, but the situation is convoluted, and Roma are in complete disarray.

In fact, the club even announced that training would resume Thursday morning, effectively granting a three-day break after the loss to Bologna. This break is forced, as there wouldn’t be a coach available to lead the sessions otherwise.

What Roma are doing right now serves as a textbook example of how a major club's management, like Roma’s, should not operate. The first mistake was firing De Rossi; the next was appointing Juric, a coach unprepared for this level. However, the primary issue remains the club’s failure to properly structure their leadership.

The CEO position has been vacant since Lina Souloukou’s departure on September 22nd and no successor has been appointed for this crucial role. The events unfolding at Roma are almost unbelievable, leaving Giallorossi fans stunned and distressed over the state of their beloved club, especially after dreaming of Daniele De Rossi as their head coach.

Even Florent Ghisolfi, the club’s theoretically most important executive, is increasingly sidelined. The president seems to make all decisions, so what exactly is Ghisolfi’s role?

Roma have started the season in poor form
Roma have started the season in poor formFlashscore

On the field, players are underperforming. Many were notably poor on Sunday, especially Gianluca Mancini, with Angelino, Zeki Celik, Bryan Cristante, and Artem Dovbyk also disappointing. In short, nothing is working for Roma at the moment.

Juric’s fate had been clear for weeks, yet his replacement was not prepared. Doing worse than this wasn’t easy, and the hope is that, as these words are being written, President Friedkin is shaking hands with the new coach.

But the fear is that there’s a lack of clarity and decisiveness within Roma’s management right now. And for an important club like Roma, that’s a serious issue. Above all, the club needs to respect its fans and its history. That’s what matters most.

Roma next face league leaders Napoli.

Mentions
FootballAS RomaDaniele De RossiIvan JuricSerie AFeatures
Related Articles
Ranieri flies to London to meet the Friedkins as former Roma boss could return to club
Roma sack head coach Juric following defeat to Bologna, Mancini linked with role
The Calcio Comment: Does Roma's squad suit Ivan Juric demands?
Show more
Football
Rising star Onana happy to take on leadership role as Belgium rebuild
Flashback: Remembering the first-ever Manchester derby and the roots of its clubs
Heavyweight names target Nations League quarters as England battle for promotion
Australia preparing for 'new coach bounce' against Renard's Saudi Arabia
Manchester City's Rodri hoping to return from long-term knee injury this season
New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley hails Chris Wood's remarkable run of form
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes helps unwell passenger during flight
Dates and venues known for 2026 women's Asian Cup in Australia, four cities to host
Most Read
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray and Osimhen pull away but Fenerbahce remain in race
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd chasing Quenda as Liverpool look for Van Dijk replacement
Ecuador international Angulo dies at 22 after car crash in October
English FA investigating referee David Coote after PGMOL suspension

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings