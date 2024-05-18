Torino appoint Paolo Vanoli as coach on two-year deal

Paolo Vanoli will replace Juric
Paolo Vanoli will replace JuricProfimedia
Torino have appointed Venezia coach Paolo Vanoli (51) as their new manager to replace Ivan Juric, the Serie A side said on Friday.

He has signed a two-year contract to replace Juric, who announced in May that he would leave the club after his contract expired at the end of the season.

Vanoli led Venezia back to Serie A this season after a two-year absence, securing promotion from Serie B via the playoffs.

Torino finished the Serie A campaign in ninth place, narrowly missing out on a European place.

While Venezia have not confirmed a replacement, Italian media reports said former Frosinone coach Eusebio Di Francesco is set to take over as their manager.

Mentions
FootballSerie AVanoli PaoloTorinoVenezia
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: France and Netherlands play out goalless draw, Poland first team out
Updated
Next Africa Cup of Nations finals to start in December 2025
Martinez demands focus as Portugal brace for Turkish storm
Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella says unfit Arda Guler may not start against Portugal
Poland missed moment with late Lewandowski introduction, says coach Probierz
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Man Utd set to make Zirkzee move
Updated
Attacking Austria deliver on Rangnick's philosophy for statement win
Austria pick up first victory of EURO 2024 with confident win over Poland
Cinderella story Slovakia still in the Euros fight, says Francesco Calzona
