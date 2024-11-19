Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Vieira reportedly set to replace sacked Gilardino as Genoa manager

Vieira reportedly set to replace sacked Gilardino as Genoa manager

Reuters
Updated
Vieira has been out of work since July
Vieira has been out of work since JulyMolly Darlington / Reuters
Genoa have parted ways with coach Alberto Gilardino (42), the Serie A club announced on Tuesday, with Sky Sport Italia saying they will appoint former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira (48).

Gilardino, appointed Genoa coach in July 2022, led the team to direct promotion to Serie A in 2023 but departs following a lacklustre start to the current season.

Genoa have 10 points from the first 12 games of the campaign and are hovering above the relegation zone in 17th place in the standings.

"The club thanks mister Gilardino for the goals achieved together over the years and wishes him the best for his career," the club said in a statement.

Vieira parted ways with French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg in July, having previously managed Premier League club Crystal Palace and will now take charge of Italy's oldest active football team, established in 1893.

The Frenchman began his managerial career with Manchester City's under-23 team from 2013 to 2015, before he took over at MLS side New York City. He then spent two-and-a-half years at Ligue 1 side Nice before moving to Palace.

Genoa have been struggling of late
Genoa have been struggling of lateFlashscore

Vieira will also reunite with new signing Mario Balotelli, having coached the Italian striker for 10 matches when they were both at Nice in the 2018/19 season.

Mentions
FootballSerie APatrick Marins VieiraAlberto GilardinoGenoa
Related Articles
Alessandro Vogliacco nets late to earn Genoa point against Como
Pinpoint Pinamonti fires lowly Genoa to crucial Serie A win over Parma
De Gea delivers as Fiorentina edge Genoa to move into Serie A's top four
Show more
Football
Ghanaians should give Otto Addo another opportunity, says Laryea Kingston
Japan continue to cruise in World Cup qualifying, Saudi Arabia and South Korea stumble
Updated
Pitch invader disrupts China-Japan qualifier as tension between nations increases
Updated
Kane full of pride as statue of him is unveiled at boyhood club in London
Flashback: Remembering the day that Pele scored his 1,000th career goal
Morgan Rogers follows up England debut with new long-term Aston Villa contract
Bayern's Palhinha ruled out for several weeks after picking up injury on international duty
Angel Di Maria beginning coaching courses as he plans for life after playing career
When is the Mashemeji derby between AFC Leopards & Gor Mahia and how can you watch?
Most Read
Benin and Sudan book AFCON finals spots as Ghana, Nigeria and Tunisia all lose
Troost-Ekong out as Lookman & Hakimi make African Player of the Year final shortlist
Federer writes emotional letter to Nadal ahead of the Spaniard's retirement
Italy head back to the BJK Cup final after 2-1 victory over Poland

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings