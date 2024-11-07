Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Alessandro Vogliacco nets late to earn Genoa point against Como

Alessandro Vogliacco nets late to earn Genoa point against Como

Tamhas Woods
Milan Badelj of Genoa and Nicolas Paz of Como vie for the ball
Milan Badelj of Genoa and Nicolas Paz of Como vie for the ballSimone Arveda / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Como were moments away from their first clean sheet of the Serie A (SA) season, but a night that also saw Lucas Da Cunha score his maiden goal in the Italian top-flight took a late twist as Alessandro Vogliacco snatched a 1-1 draw for Genoa at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Given that they had conceded first in all seven of their preceding league games on the road, it was a surprise to see Como start off confidently, as Gabriel Strefezza found himself thwarted by a Nicola Leali save in the 10th minute.

That was a warning Genoa failed to heed, and a careless turnover in possession by Andrea Pinamonti allowed Como to ping passes around the edge of the box. With enough space to get a shot away after receiving Nico Paz’s pass, Da Cunha unloaded with a low drive to give Como their just reward.

Already the signs were ominous for a Genoa lead that had the league’s second-worst goal tally ahead of kickoff, and they didn’t really show any sort of spark until just after the half-hour mark.

A brace of chances came and went; firstly, Aaron Martín beat his man inside the box and lashed a shot towards the right side of the goal, drawing a great save from Pepe Reina, before Pinamonti narrowly missed with a header.

Genoa - Como match stats
Genoa - Como match statsOpta by StatsPerform

It was more of the same after the break, with Como keeping possession and Genoa left with a futile mission to try and craft a sustainable way back into the game. Pinamonti let fly with a thunderbolt from the edge of the area near to the mark, but it was too close to Reina to trouble him. 

Patrick Cutrone then looked to have put the game out of sight, after Paz found him on the angle bearing down on goal. Cutrone found the opposite corner of Leali’s net, but a VAR review deemed him to be offside, giving Genoa a lifeline.

Genoa needed a maverick presence to try and salvage something, and Mario Balotelli replaced Jeff Ekhator with around 15 minutes of normal time remaining. However, the latter minutes of this lower-end clash were more memorable for cards than goals, with Balotelli himself accounting for one of three yellow cards flashed in a short space of time, as Il Grifone became increasingly fraught in front of their despairing fans.

Sensing victory was within their grasp, Como ended the night doing what they had done all evening – knocking the ball around with zip and composure.

But that was all undone in one fell swoop, as the 92nd minute saw a ball into the box flicked on by Pinamonti to Vogliacco, who struck unmarked at the far post to prevent Como from going four points clear of danger. Genoa, once more, snatched a result from the jaws of death – though it’s now just one win in 10 league outings for Il Grifone.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nico Paz (Como)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie AComoGenoa
Related Articles
The Calcio Comment: How Gasperini & Lookman rattled Napoli and the press
Africans Abroad: Lookman, Salah, and Amoura show their class in Europe
In-form Lazio win third Serie A clash in a row against nine-man Cagliari
Show more
Football
Thiago Motta says Juventus at '200%' ahead of derby clash against Torino
After consecutive losses, Ancelotti calls for Real Madrid reaction against Osasuna
Bayer Leverkusen search for confidence-boosting win over Bundesliga strugglers Bochum
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League picks going into Gameweek 11?
Ange Postecoglou reveals Spurs keeping a close eye on Son to avoid injury relapse
Depay and Ake miss out on Netherlands squad as De Jong returns for Nations League
Spain call up Samu Omorodion and Marc Casado for Nations League games
Arsenal and Manchester City look to recover after league blips as title race hots up
Dortmund still plagued by injuries but back-to-back wins lift spirits
Lukaku returns for Belgium in desperate bid to make Nations League quarter-finals
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova defeats Gauff as Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals
Jannik Sinner avoids major rival Carlos Alcaraz as ATP Finals groups announced
Barbora Krejcikova defeats Coco Gauff at WTA Finals to send Iga Swiatek packing
Ruben Amorim's to-do list at Manchester United as he looks to build morale

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings