Ex-Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini bids emotional farewell to Chinese football

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Super League
  4. Ex-Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini bids emotional farewell to Chinese football
Ex-Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini bids emotional farewell to Chinese football
Marouane Fellaini of Shandong Taishan celebrates scoring
Marouane Fellaini of Shandong Taishan celebrates scoring
AFP
Former Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini (36) called his five years at Shandong Taishan "among the best of my life" as he bid an emotional farewell to China.

He said in September that he would leave the club in China's northeast but it is unclear what he will do next, with some reports saying he will retire.

The former Belgian international midfielder/forward won the Chinese Super League with Shandong in 2021 and was also a three-time domestic cup winner.

"This is an emotional moment for me because the time has come to say goodbye," he wrote on Instagram, saying that he had "pain in my heart".

"During the last five years I have lived some of the best moments of my professional life," he wrote to his three million followers.

Fellaini, who spent six years at Manchester United before leaving for China in early 2019, added: "I am also so glad and honoured to have discovered China and its amazing culture.

"Many times I have told my family and friends that my China years (of course excluding the Covid-period, which was difficult for everybody) were among the best of my life."

The highlight of Fellaini's time in China was an eight-minute hat-trick, all headed goals, in a CSL match in 2020, having spent three weeks in a Chinese hospital weeks earlier with Covid.

Fellaini was part of an influx of well-known foreign players and coaches who moved to China on vast wages during the country's football boom.

Those days are long gone and former Chelsea attacking midfielder Oscar is now the only player remaining in China from those heady times.

Mentions
FootballSuper LeagueFellaini MarouaneShandong Taishan
Related Articles
Five star Kawasaki ease into Asian Champions League last 16
No goal of month winner for Basel after horror-show October
Everton launch formal appeal against Premier League points deduction
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Juventus looking to go top of Serie A as they head to Monza
Updated
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Kai Havertz is finally hitting his stride
Villa file complaint against Legia Warsaw after clashes at Conference League game
Updated
Tottenham expect midfielder Bentancur to be out for around two months
Jurgen Klopp believes fortress Anfield is a 'nightmare' for visiting teams
Fantasy Premier League: More questions than answers as jam-packed festive period arrives
Postecoglou and Dyche urge rulemakers to 'leave the game alone' after sin bin idea
Erik ten Hag insists Andre Onana is among Premier League's best goalkeepers
Who's Missing: 18 players ruled out ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester United
Pep Guardiola says Ange Postecoglou's bravery 'makes football a better place'
Most Read
South Korea suspend striker Hwang Ui-jo over sex video investigation
Derby Week: Hamburger SV versus St. Pauli - a clash of opinions in Germany's north
Europa League roundup: Liverpool thrash LASK to secure knock-out spot
UCL Team of the Week: Bellingham shines yet again as Jesus finally returns to form

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings