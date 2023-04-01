Five star Kawasaki ease into Asian Champions League last 16


Kawasaki Frontale have won each of their first five group games
Kawasaki Frontale have won each of their first five group games
Profimedia
Kawasaki Frontale cruised into the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League on Tuesday after a 5-0 win over Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim earned them a fifth group stage win.

Akihiro Ienaga opened the scoring in the eighth minute at Todoroki Stadium before goals from Leandro Damiao, Marcinho, Yu Kobayashi and Miki Yamane maintained Frontale's 100% record.

The result kept Toru Oniki's side six points clear of second-placed Ulsan Hyundai in Group I with one round of matches remaining.

Only the winners of each group are certain to advance to the last 16 where they will be joined by the three best runners-up from the eastern and western halves of the competition.

Group I standings
Flashscore

Ulsan picked up a 3-1 win over BG Pathum United in Thailand to remain second in the standings.

Ulsan's superior head-to-head record over JDT means the Malaysian side cannot finish any higher than third despite only trailing Hong Myung-Bo's South Korean champions by three points.

BG Pathum United had already been eliminated prior to Tuesday games.

Meanwhile Chinese Super League side Shandong Taishan moved into top spot in Group G after thrashing Kaya 6-1 in Jinan, while Yokohama F Marinos slipped to a 2-1 loss against South Korea's Incheon United.

Javier Gayoso gave Kaya a shock 21st minute lead but Moises levelled the scores just five minutes later.

Group H standings
Flashscore

Choi's side underlined the difference in quality in the second half, with Cryzan putting the hosts in front four minutes after the restart and Moises scoring his second seven minutes later.

Song Long made it 4-1 in the 61st minute and Cryzan scored twice more - in the 68th and 88th minutes - to complete his hat-trick as Shandong picked up their fourth win in the group phase to move onto 12 points from five games.

The Chinese side lead Incheon and Yokohama by three points, with the Koreans in second by virtue of a better head-to-head record over the Japanese outfit.

Hong Si-Hoo put Incheon in front in the 11th minute with Hernandes doubling the lead midway through the second half, leaving Elber's 83rd minute goal as little more than a consolation for Kevin Muscat's side.

