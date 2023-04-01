No goal of month winner for Basel after horror-show October

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa Conference League
  4. No goal of month winner for Basel after horror-show October
No goal of month winner for Basel after horror-show October
Basel failed to score in the month of October
Basel failed to score in the month of October
Profimedia
Swiss club Basel's season has gone from bad to worse since it began in July, and with no goals scored in October, they were unable to announce a goal of the month winner on Tuesday.

With four defeats from four games in October, Basel conceded 10 goals and scored none, which led to the club posting a photo of a goal net and a caption which read "No goals in October = No goal of the month" on their social media accounts.

The club are currently bottom of the Swiss league, with just one win in 11 games, and were also knocked out of the Europa Conference League in the second qualifying round by FC Tobol of Kazakhstan.

It's a far cry from last season when they not only finished fifth in the league to qualify for European competition, but also reached the semi-finals of the Conference League.

Their manager Heiko Vogel (47) has paid the price for this season's disastrous start, as the club also announced on Tuesday that they had parted ways with the coach and have appointed Fabio Celestini (48) eas his replacement.

The announcement came on Celestini's 48th birthday, and the new manager will hope for a good start as Basel take on third tier side SC Kriens in the Swiss Cup, a competition where Basel have scored 16 goals in the previous two rounds.

The game should, they will hope, give them a decent chance of at least having some goals to choose from for November's goal of the month award.

Mentions
FootballEuropa Conference LeagueBaselKriensSuper LeagueTobol
Related Articles
Europa Conference League roundup: Eintracht Frankfurt trash HJK to stay in Group G hunt
Aston Villa score four again as they ease past AZ Alkmaar in Europe
Europa Conference League roundup: Lille fight back to beat Slovan Bratislava
Show more
Football
Weekend Highlights: A giant in trouble, touching Dutch stories and United's crumbled fortress
Hungary to host Israel Euro 2024 qualifying matches v Switzerland, Romania
Can the Ballon d’Or return to Africa in 2024?
FIFA confirms Saudi Arabia sole bidder to host 2034 World Cup
Arsenal's Arteta expects Rice to have 'beautiful' return to West Ham
Liverpool's Thiago still out for League Cup tie as club's thoughts with Luis Diaz
The Regista: Silva runs show against United as Ten Hag's 'Arteta attempt' almost works
Vinicius Jr signs Real Madrid contract extension until 2027
Reece James to start for Chelsea in Blackburn League Cup tie
Most Read
Argentina icon Lionel Messi wins record eighth Ballon d'Or
Football Tracker: Immobile claims victory for Lazio, Messi and Bonmati win Ballon d'Or
Who will be the next Premier League manager to be sacked?
Let’s quit the talking and deliver at Euro 2024, says Jude Bellingham

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings