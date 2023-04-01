Europa Conference League roundup: Eintracht Frankfurt trash HJK to stay in Group G hunt

Europa Conference League roundup: Eintracht Frankfurt trash HJK to stay in Group G hunt
Eintracht Frankfurt produced a dominant display to win 6-0 against HJK Helsinki in the UEFA Europa Conference League, extending Die Adler’s unbeaten run at home to 14 games.

Dino Toppmoller’s Eintracht Frankfurt side were hoping to return to winning ways after falling to a disappointing defeat away to PAOK last time out. The German side got off to a flying start, opening the scoring on 12 minutes, after HJK’s Jukka Raitala handled in the box.

After a lengthy VAR review the penalty was awarded and Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe made no mistake from the spot. 

Die Adler continued to produce wave after wave of attacks on the HJK goal, as Farès Chaïbi saw his freekick from distance put behind for a corner. And from that Chaïbi set piece, the home side doubled their lead as their captain Robin Koch swept the ball in.

Despite producing two promising performances in their opening two group stage games, HJK were struggling and on the ropes and Frankfurt added two more goals before the break.

Omar Marmoush picked the ball up on the edge of the box and shot towards goal but his effort was blocked, and then tried again but once again his shot was blocked, but the abject defending allowed the striker a third bite of the cherry and this time he successful, superbly finishing with the outside of his boot. A fourth goal was added in stoppage-time from another Chaibi corner kick, and this time Tuta was on target, heading in from close-range.

The home side picked up where they left off after the break, going straight onto the front foot. The pressure was too much for HJK as Frankfurt notched a fifth goal within 10 minutes of the second half. Junior Dina Ebimbe was released down the right flank and he squared the ball into the six-yard box for Elles Skhiri to tap into an empty net.

With the five-goal lead, the home side were in cruise control for the remainder of the half, and Toppmoller took the opportunity to rest some players ahead of their Bundesliga clash against Borussia Dortmund by taking four players off, including three of his goalscorers.

One of the scorers still on the pitch, Junior Dina Ebimbe, added a sixth in the 89th minute, capping off a fine performance. HJK ultimately failed to create anything in response to the hosts, who dominated right from the first whistle, and the Finnish side sit bottom of the group with one point, whilst Frankfurt remain in second place.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Eintracht Frankfurt - HJK player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Other Europa Conference League results (21:00 CET kick-off)

Group C

Dinamo Zagreb 0 Viktoria Plzen 1

Group D

Bodo/Glimt 3 Besiktas 1

Group E

Zrinjski 1 Legia Warsaw 2

Group F

Fiorentina 6 Cukaricki 0

Genk 0 Ferencvaros 0

Group G

Aberdeen 2 PAOK 3

Group H

Spartak Trnava 0 Nordsjaelland 2

Mentions
FootballEuropa Conference LeagueEintracht FrankfurtHJK
Last two Scudetto winners come face to face as Napoli host AC Milan

