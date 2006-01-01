Fenerbahce players facing prison time after violence during Galatasaray derby

Riots broke out on the pitch after the end of the derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe

The Turkish Public Prosecutor's Office has completed its investigation into the disturbances during last season's Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce match, and have demanded hefty prison sentences against the individuals responsible. Among others, Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde has been one of the players named.

Fenerbahce won 1-0 at Galatasaray at RAMS Park on May 19th, bringing the tension back into the title race. Fenerbahce trailed Galatasaray by three points with one match to go, but were eventually unable to claw back their rivals.

After the final whistle in that game, riots broke out on the pitch, with stadium director Ali Celikkiran being attacked. Celikkiran reportedly suffered a neck fracture in the process.

Former FC Twente defender Oosterwolde, along with Mert Hakan Yandas, Fenerbahce club doctor Ertugrul Karanlık, former director Hulusi Belgü and Emre Kartal, son of the now-fired coach Ismail Kartal, have been named by the prosecution as suspects in the case.

They are charged with causing "deliberate bodily harm resulting in bone fractures or dislocation of bones" and "rioting on sports fields and damaging facilities".

The suspects are facing a prison sentence between two years and three months and six years and nine months at the Third Criminal Court of First Instance in Istanbul.

Not the only charges

Fenerbahce chairman Ali Koc, administrative manager Emir Yolac, players Mert Muldur, Bright Osayi Samuel and Irfan Can Egribayat have also been charged less severely, along with a number of the club's board members. They are charged with "rioting on sports fields and damaging facilities".

Several charges were not advanced to court by the prosecution. Charges of insulting cheering, violation of workplace inviolability, insult, intentional injury, intentional injury resulting in broken bones, public incitement to commit a crime, public incitement to hatred, and hostility and threat were not taken up by the prosecution.