Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray make title statement with imperious win at Fenerbahce

Defending champions Galatasaray's monumental clash with Fenerbahce takes centre stage in this week's edition of Turkish Super Lig Weekly, while Besiktas faced off with Arda Turan's high-flying Eyupspor, Trabzonspor searched for their first win of the season, and Goztepe's youngsters showed their potential yet again.

There is certainly only one place to start this week, as Fenerbahce faced fierce rivals Galatasaray on Saturday in one of the biggest matches in world football.

A clash which had added hype around it considering the sprinkling of stardust on the occasion with Victor Osimhen and Jose Mourinho being involved, the Turkish media were doing a fantastic job of building the tension and excitement days before it began.

It was a match that Fenerbahce needed to win to prove that they were ready to overhaul Galatasaray after back-to-back seasons of near misses, as well as proving that all the money they spent on Jose Mourinho was worth it.

For Galatasaray, they wanted to show that all the off-the-field drama of the last few months surrounding the resignation of not one, but two, sporting directors was now put to bed while eyeing up revenge after the ugly scenes following Fenerbahce's surprise 1-0 win at Rams Park at the end of last season.

And it was Galatasaray who managed to achieve their goals, putting down a seismic statement with a commanding and emphatic 3-1 victory in Kadikoy.

Okan Buruk's men took a bold approach to the contest, leaving some gaps at the back as they targeted a defence they believed could be got at.

Cimbom eventually took the lead on the 20th-minute mark, with Lucas Torreira volleying home a spectacular strike from long range. The ball went in off goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, but after initially going down as an own goal, the Turkish Football Federation awarded the goal to Torreira.

And just eight minutes later, Dries Mertens doubled Galatasaray's lead, courtesy of a stunning assist from Osimhen, who magically chested the ball into his path. The Nigerian star had another brilliant game leading the line without scoring, and his presence has clearly been a major factor in the improved performances of his team in the last few weeks.

Fenerbahce had most of the possession and continued to create half-chances, but Galatasaray's defence was keeping them comfortably at bay. Led by imperious performances from the best defender in Turkey, Davinson Sanchez, new signing Ismail Jakobs, and club legend goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, Fenerbahce just couldn't find a way through

And Mourinho's men's misery was compounded 15 minutes into the second half, when the brilliant Gabriel Sara played a great one-two with Torreira in the box, before curling the ball into the back of the net with aplomb. The new signing from Norwich is beginning to show his class in the Super Lig.

Edin Dzeko scored from the spot in the 63rd minute after a controversial decision to award a penalty, but Galatasaray never looked like losing.

Super Lig record signing Youssef En-Nesyri came off the bench with 25 minutes to go as they hunted for an equaliser, but all he could muster up were a couple of big missed chances in the dying minutes as his struggles in Turkey continued.

The Moroccan has failed to make any sort of impact since making the move, looking totally out of his depth and sitting on the bench as backup to a 38-year-old Dzeko, whose age severely showed in a match of his ferocity and magnitude.

Galatasaray went on to claim the massive three points, making it six wins from six to start the season. A real statement of intent from the two-time defending champions as they target their 25th Super Lig title, putting their closest contenders to the sword and reaffirming themselves as favourites.

Manager Okan Buruk once again proved his credentials and why he is the man who has won three trophies in two years and beaten Fenerbahce four times. Any pressure that was piling on him prior to the international break is well and truly gone, as he continues to show his bravery and exceptional man and squad management.

As you can imagine, Galatasaray really rubbed the win into the face of their Istanbul rivals, going all out with their celebrations on the pitch and in the dressing room.

Mauro Icardi, who returned to the bench following an injury, donned a Galatasaray shirt with Fenerbahce President Ali Koc's name on it while singing 'Fener Aglama' (Fener Stop Crying).

They also wrote 'Kadikoy Hatirasi' ('Kadikoy Memories') on the dressing room wall, with all the players putting down their signatures.

Galatasaray's social media got in on the action, labelling Mourinho 'The Crying One', and putting out a series of posts winding up Fenerbahce.

For Fenerbahce and Jose Mourinho, the loss was severely damaging.

Mourinho hasn't exactly lit things up in Istanbul since his arrival, failing to qualify for the Champions League after losing to Lille, and playing pretty dry football.

Losing to Galatasaray will now ramp up the pressure on him, with many criticising his style of play, in-game management and signings. He has no other option but to win the league this season, and he hasn't made the best start.

Eyupspor finally lose despite valiant display

Arda Turan's high-flying Eyupsor finally suffered their first-ever defeat in the Super Lig this weekend, but it was another hugely encouraging and spirited display as they fell 2-1 at the home of Besiktas.

Besiktas have made a great start to the season, and are one of four teams left unbeaten in the league. However, they were given a real scare by the Super Lig debutants, who were courageous and continued playing their attacking brand of football.

Both teams had several chances throughout the game, and at one point, it looked like Eyupspor could even nick the win with the score at 1-1 with around 25 minutes to go.

But in added time, they conceded a sloppy and needless penalty, with Ciro Immobile thumping home for his eighth goal of the season.

A lot to be proud of for Arda's men, while Besiktas continue to motor under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Trabzonspor's struggles continued though, with new manager Senol Gunes - who is into his fourth stint at the club - yet to get them firing.

Trabzon drew 0-0 at Gaziantep, meaning he is winless in his first three games, with his side having drawn all five of their opening matches of the season.

Incredibly, this is only the second time this has happened in Super Lig history, with Zonguldakspor also doing the same way back in 1979.

Super Lig table Flashscore

Highlight of the Week

Not a plethora of options to pick from this week, but Torreira's wonder strike to put Galatasaray a goal up at Fenerbahce was the standout moment.

Team of the Week

Team of the Week Flashscore

Muslera is the star of the week according to Flashscore's player ratings, with the Uruguayan's phenomenal goalkeeping performance helping Galatasaray to victory.

Three Goztepe players make the team after their 3-0 win against Kayserispor. A very exciting outfit this season, Goztepe have a number of young, exuberant players in their ranks. This includes David Datro Fofana, who they signed on loan from Chelsea but is yet to make his first appearance. They are also unbeaten this season with two wins and three draws.

Follow the Turkish Super Lig with Flashscore.