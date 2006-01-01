Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray & Osimhen click into gear to make it five from five

With the latest season of the Turkish Super Lig now firmly underway, Flashscore presents a new weekly feature that takes a look at the biggest talking points and results from every weekend of action in one of the most chaotic and dramatic leagues in world football.

This edition comes out slightly later this week, with a number of fixtures being played in the middle of the week so some teams with a game in hand could catch up with the rest.

Osimhen breathes life into firing Galatasaray

It has been an excellent return for Galatasaray from the international break, firstly beating Rizespor 5-0, before a very straightforward 3-1 win against Gaziantepspor.

Victor Osimhen and former Monaco left-back Ismail Jakobs played in the first game but were unable to take part in the second as it was a rearranged game, and they hadn't been signed when it was initially meant to take place.

But the impact they both made - especially Osimhen - was there for all to see.

Galatasaray looked rejuvenated and more confident in both games and considering how poor they were to start the season, the change is remarkable.

Jakobs was rock solid at left-back, putting in a very accomplished and assured performance in a position that has been a massive issue for the club for years now.

But all eyes were on Osimhen, and as if there was any doubt, the Nigerian striker put in a supreme centre-forward performance, bullying defenders and leading the line with so much ease.

The only thing that was missing from his game was a goal, but he did get an assist, which initially looked like his goal. However, centre-back Abdulkerim Bardakci got a little touch on his header.

Osimhen seems to have had an incredible impact on his teammates, on the field, and in terms of confidence and momentum. Everyone has a spring in their step.

It isn't an exaggeration to say that Osimhen might just be the highest quality player who is performing at their absolute peak physically in Turkish Super Lig history. It is some acquisition and makes Galatasaray a totally different proposition.

Equally important has been his keenness to embrace Turkish culture. Following the game, he engaged with Galatasaray fans, climbing into the crowd to conduct chants. He is surely on his way to becoming a cult hero.

But big credit has to go to Gabriel Sara. The Brazilian midfielder was signed from Norwich for around 20 million euros in the summer - a big fee in Turkey. After a bit of a slow start, Sara seems to have finally found his feet and is conductor in chief in the heart of midfield.

The star of the weekend, Sara scored a goal, picked up an assist and put in the cross for Abdulkerim's goal. He is starting to show his worth.

The second game against Gaziantepspor was similarly comfortable. Forward Baris Alper Yilmaz starred with a goal and an assist and Michy Batshuayi also got on the scoresheet.

For people who don't know much about Baris, he is one of the finest Turkish players around. The 24-year-old possesses freakish physical characteristics, with unbelievable pace and strength. He has also seriously tidied up his end product in the last year and is leading the goalscoring charts this season with four goals.

He received a lot of interest from clubs in the top five leagues this summer, but Galatasaray were determined to keep him. How long they can keep hold of him, only time will tell.

So despite all the off-the-field issues at the club, with sporting director Cenk Ergun resigning just a week ago after fan anger due to a frantic and less than impressive end to the transfer window, Galatasaray sit top of the league with five wins from five.

Galatasaray as a football club have an innate ability to rise above all the drama and controversy and tend to get down to business when it really matters. And they have once again done just that, and with a huge trip to arch-rivals Fenerbahce this weekend, they perhaps go in at the perfect time.

Trabzonspor and Besiktas clash

In the first real big clash of the season, Trabzonspor faced Besiktas on Sunday. Following a dismal start to their campaign, Trabzonspor appointed Senol Gunes for the FOURTH time in an attempt to turn their fortunes around.

But it couldn't have started any worse for them. Edin Visca was sent off after just 13 minutes, making their job against an in-form side doubly difficult. However, Okay Yokuslu opened the scoring a few minutes later with a header, but Gedson Fernandes equalised in the 39th minute after a fine move.

Despite playing the match with 10 men for around 80 minutes, Trabzonspor were able to hold out for a 1-1 draw, thanks to a brilliant performance by goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, but also some surprisingly flat attacking play from Besiktas, whose 100% record this season came to an end.

It was a good result all things considered for Trabzonspor. But days later, they were unable to beat Kayserispor, battling back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw at home.

Unbelievably, they were 2-0 down in the 87th minute, before Kayserispor had a player sent off. Goals in the 89th minute and 98th minute salvaged them a point.

Fenerbahce had a far more straightforward time of it, winning 2-0 at Kasimpasa in a pretty uneventful game. Allan Saint-Maximin scored his first goal in Fenerbahce colours, while Dusan Tadic netted from the penalty spot.

In typical Jose Mourinho fashion, Fenerbahce haven't been that entertaining or impressive so far this season, but they have been getting the job done. In their five games this season, they have kept four clean sheets.

That sets them up well for this weekend's match with Galatasaray, where Mourinho will surely aim to frustrate their rivals.

All eyes will be firmly on the 'Intercontinental Derby' on Saturday.

The standings Flashscore

Highlight of the Week

In a game where they were thoroughly outplayed and dominated, Gaziantepspor still had the moment of the match. Trailing 3-0, midfielder Furkan Soyalp pounced on an error from Lucas Torreira, before lobbing goalkeeper Fernando Muslera from the halfway line.

A moment of pure genius that was applauded by all the home Galatasaray fans and Muslera.

Team of the Week

Team of the Week Flashscore

Galatasaray players dominate the team after the impressive week they had. Gabriel Sara is the standout star after his performance against Rizespor, while Dries Mertens, Michy Batshuayi, Baris Alper Yilmaz and Abdulkerim Bardakci round out the five Galatasaray stars.