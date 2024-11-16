Advertisement
Coach Bellamy still unbeaten as Wales draw with Turkey in Nations League

Anthony Tomas
Merih Demiral, right, of Turkey in action against Brennan Johnson of Wales
Merih Demiral, right, of Turkey in action against Brennan Johnson of WalesERDEM SAHIN / EPA / Profimedia
Craig Bellamy’s unbeaten start as Wales manager stretched to five matches as the Dragons held Turkey to a 0-0 draw at Kadir Has Stadium in Kayseri, which kept the hosts two points clear at the top of UEFA Nations League Group B4.

Turkey were unbeaten at home in this competition since September 2020 before today, and they began this one brightly, too, with chances in quick succession for Kerem Akturkoglu and Merih Demiral, but both saw their efforts go sailing over the bar.

Midway through the first period, Wales were causing themselves problems, coughing up possession deep in their own half, leading to another Aktürkoğlu strike deflecting and looping narrowly wide.

Aktürkoğlu was at the heart of everything for The Crescent Stars, and it was his exquisite through ball which unlocked the Welsh defence and sent Yunus Akgun through on goal, but Karl Darlow made himself big to make the save.

Having held on for 41 minutes, Wales thought they had delivered a sucker punch to their opponents when Mark Harris found the net, but a maiden international goal was ruled out for offside.

That did at least give the Dragons belief, and in first-half stoppage time, a Harry Wilson strike cannoned off the base of the post and back out.

That was Wales’ only attempt of the half, having allowed their opponents 12, but the second half began more balanced, with both sides struggling to create clear chances.

That was until the half’s midpoint when a mazy Akgun dribble to the byline culminated with him cutting the ball back to Enes Unal, only for the ball to hit the striker on the knee and trickle wide from six yards out. 

Minutes later, the Bournemouth man set himself for a more spectacular effort, but his goalbound overhead kick deflected off Ben Davies’ head and over the bar.

It seemed like the goal was never going to come for Vincenzo Montella’s side, as Guler and Akgun became the latest to miss from range, only for the referee to award them a penalty in the 87th minute when Connor Roberts caught Aktürkoğlu inside the box.

Aktürkoğlu sent Darlow the wrong way, but his delicate effort clipped the outside of the post and wide.

Turkey had done enough, though, to stay atop the group and extend their unbeaten head-to-head record to four. Wales, meanwhile, have now won just two of their last 15 away fixtures.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Yunus Akgun (Turkey)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueWalesTurkey
Hungary coach Szalai stable after collapse during Netherlands Nations League match
Updated
Chelsea go top of WSL with dominant win over title rivals Manchester City
England captain Kane wants team culture to be maintained upon Tuchel's arrival
Donnarumma grateful not to face Mbappe in Italy's Nations League clash with France
Team sheet mistake costs Poland's Swiderski chance to play in Portugal defeat
Bayern Munich women's goalkeeper Mala Grohs diagnosed with cancer
