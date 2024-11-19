Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Czech Republic stun Georgia to seal top spot and promotion to League A

Czech Republic stun Georgia to seal top spot and promotion to League A

James Hilsum
Hlozek celebrates after scoring for the Czech Republic
Hlozek celebrates after scoring for the Czech RepublicMARTIN DIVISEK / EPA / Profimedia
The Czech Republic secured top spot in Group B1 and won promotion into League A after edging to a 2-1 win over Georgia, extending their unbeaten run to five games.

The Czechs needed three points to guarantee top spot and broke the deadlock in the third minute, as three forwards combined brilliantly to tear open the Georgian defence.

Jan Kliment expertly back-heeled Adam Hlozek’s ball into the path of Pavel Sulc, who applied a clinical left-footed finish past Giorgi Mamardashvili

Luka Lochoshvil looked to provide a response for the visitors with a close-range effort which Matej Kovar parried over the bar.

However, Ivan Hasek’s side doubled their lead courtesy of Hlozek’s first goal of this UEFA Nations League campaign.

The Hoffenheim forward was brought down by Lasha Dvali on the edge of the area and duly dispatched the subsequent free-kick after exploiting a gap in the Georgian wall.

Vaclav Jemelka was not far away from extending the hosts’ lead, with Georgia indebted to Mamardashvili for making an outstanding reflex save at his near post after his defence failed to clear Vladimir Coufal’s initial cross.

Willy Sagnol’s side were inches away from halving the deficit late on in the half, as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s curling strike clipped the post.

The frenetic nature of this contest continued after the break with early chances for both teams.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Kovar was called into action to push away another Kvaratskhelia effort, while Mamardashvili managed to prevent Vaclav Cerny’s shot from squirming beneath him following a fine solo run by the Rangers midfielder.

But on the balance of play, it would have been hard to begrudge Georgia a goal, and Georges Mikautadze entered the fray to halve the deficit.

The Lyon forward clinically fired home a brilliant first-time right-footed strike past Kovar after being expertly picked out by Otar Kakabadze on the hour mark.

Georgia were dominating possession for much of the second half but failed to translate most of that time on the ball into goalscoring chances.

Budu Zivzivadze was twice denied by Kovar late on, as Hasek’s men held on for a narrow win to seal promotion.

Meanwhile, Georgia now face a relegation play-off in March to maintain their League B status having now gone four games without a win.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Vladimir Coufal (Czech Republic)

See all of our stats from this match here.

See all the results from the Nations League here.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueCzech RepublicGeorgia
Related Articles
Wales come from behind to beat Iceland and gain promotion after Turkey's loss
Late drama sees unbeaten Germany wrap up group phase with draw in Hungary
Winless Bosnia end stint in League A with home draw against the Netherlands
Show more
Football
Botswana, Mozambique and Tanzania claim last available spots for AFCON finals
Updated
Last-gasp Enciso stunner earns Paraguay a point against Bolivia in feisty contest
Japan close in on World Cup qualification, Saudi Arabia and South Korea stumble
Updated
Manchester City boss Guardiola reportedly agrees to one-year contract extension
Updated
Ghanaians should give Otto Addo another opportunity, says Laryea Kingston
Vieira reportedly set to replace sacked Gilardino as Genoa manager
Updated
Most Read
Benin and Sudan book AFCON finals spots as Ghana, Nigeria and Tunisia all lose
Federer writes emotional letter to Nadal ahead of the Spaniard's retirement
Pitch invader disrupts China-Japan qualifier as tension between nations increases
Italy head back to the BJK Cup final after 2-1 victory over Poland

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings