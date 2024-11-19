The Czech Republic secured top spot in Group B1 and won promotion into League A after edging to a 2-1 win over Georgia, extending their unbeaten run to five games.

The Czechs needed three points to guarantee top spot and broke the deadlock in the third minute, as three forwards combined brilliantly to tear open the Georgian defence.

Jan Kliment expertly back-heeled Adam Hlozek’s ball into the path of Pavel Sulc, who applied a clinical left-footed finish past Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Luka Lochoshvil looked to provide a response for the visitors with a close-range effort which Matej Kovar parried over the bar.

However, Ivan Hasek’s side doubled their lead courtesy of Hlozek’s first goal of this UEFA Nations League campaign.

The Hoffenheim forward was brought down by Lasha Dvali on the edge of the area and duly dispatched the subsequent free-kick after exploiting a gap in the Georgian wall.

Vaclav Jemelka was not far away from extending the hosts’ lead, with Georgia indebted to Mamardashvili for making an outstanding reflex save at his near post after his defence failed to clear Vladimir Coufal’s initial cross.

Willy Sagnol’s side were inches away from halving the deficit late on in the half, as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s curling strike clipped the post.

The frenetic nature of this contest continued after the break with early chances for both teams.

Match stats Flashscore

Kovar was called into action to push away another Kvaratskhelia effort, while Mamardashvili managed to prevent Vaclav Cerny’s shot from squirming beneath him following a fine solo run by the Rangers midfielder.

But on the balance of play, it would have been hard to begrudge Georgia a goal, and Georges Mikautadze entered the fray to halve the deficit.

The Lyon forward clinically fired home a brilliant first-time right-footed strike past Kovar after being expertly picked out by Otar Kakabadze on the hour mark.

Georgia were dominating possession for much of the second half but failed to translate most of that time on the ball into goalscoring chances.

Budu Zivzivadze was twice denied by Kovar late on, as Hasek’s men held on for a narrow win to seal promotion.

Meanwhile, Georgia now face a relegation play-off in March to maintain their League B status having now gone four games without a win.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Vladimir Coufal (Czech Republic)

