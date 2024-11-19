Advertisement
  4. Winless Bosnia end stint in League A with home draw against the Netherlands

Winless Bosnia end stint in League A with home draw against the Netherlands

Adam Clancy
The Netherlands' Noa Lang shoots at goal against Bosnia
Bosnia & Herzegovina avoided an 11th loss in 12 games after coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at home to the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League, although they also remain winless in their 12 matches played in League A.

Despite making wholesale changes, the Netherlands dominated the early stages, as captain for the day Stefan de Vrij forced Martin Zlomislic to palm his powerful strike away from the edge of the box.

Midway through the first half, the visitors eventually found the breakthrough, as Brian Brobbey scored his first senior goal for his country by connecting with Noa Lang’s cross with a backward header.

Both teams then had goals disallowed for offside, as Lang fed Brobbey again to tap in from close range before Amar Dedic’s flick trickled over the line in Bosnia’s best chance to equalise.

Zlomislic produced a smart double stop to deny Joshua Zirkzee and Brobbey just before half-time, as the visitors failed to double their lead.

While that was the case, Bosnia were still in the match, and Edin Dzeko had a golden opportunity to level proceedings just before the hour-mark but directed his free header straight down Mark Flekken’s throat. The captain tapped home from a corner shortly after but was in an offside position.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

The Netherlands still possessed a threat though, and Lang really should have done better just a few yards from goal, only to miskick the ball well wide of the post.

He would be duly punished as Bosnia found their equaliser midway through the second half, as Ermedin Demirovic added to his goal in the reverse fixture with a delicate header that looped into the far corner after Flekken parried away Dzeko’s initial strike.

It was the hosts pushing for the winner late on, but in the end, both sides settled for a point.

Bosnia have still never beaten the Netherlands in four attempts, but the visitors will be slightly concerned with their recent form having now only won once in their last five matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ermedin Demirovic (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

See all the match stats here.

See all the Nations League results here.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueNetherlandsBosnia & Herzegovina
