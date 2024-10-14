Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Harry Wilson helps Wales swat aside Montenegro in Nations League

Harry Wilson helps Wales swat aside Montenegro in Nations League

Harry Wilson of Wales celebrates scoring from the spot with David Brooks
Harry Wilson of Wales celebrates scoring from the spot with David BrooksČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Darren Staples
Wales boosted their hopes of an immediate promotion back to the top tier of the UEFA Nations League (UNL), thanks to a 1-0 victory over Montenegro that saw the Red Dragons make it three head-to-head wins in a row.

It was all one-way traffic in the first half, as the hosts, unbeaten over 90 minutes in their last seven home games, pushed for the lead. Harry Wilson was their main aggressor, whipping one cross in from the right wing that Wes Burns could not direct on target.

The midfielder then had an effort of his own, stinging the palms of Igor Nikić with a fierce strike that was tipped around the post, before feeding Liam Cullen, who lifted a through ball over the bar.

It was only a matter of time before the deadlock was broken, and after David Brooks had seen a 30-yard strike palmed to safety, the Dragons finally took the lead.

Unsurprisingly, Wilson was involved, as his feint and turn in the area fooled Vladimir Jovovic, who duly brought him down. 

The Fulham man converted the spot kick himself, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way, before coming close to adding a second minutes later with a low drive that skidded wide.

Although that first-half display should have settled supporters’ nerves, they would have been only too aware that the last six goals Craig Bellamy’s side had conceded had come after the break.

A seventh strike was almost added to that tally as the hour mark approached, only for Andrija Radulovic to rattle the bar with a superb strike after cutting in from the right, as Montenegro were largely kept at arm’s length.

Indeed, Wales had a handful of chances of their own, with Burns and substitute Sorba Thomas both striking off target. The slender manner or their lead left the hosts open to a sucker punch at the other end, which was almost delivered by Nikola Krstović when he nodded over from inside the box.

In the end, though, Bellamy’s side, for whom Neco Williams had a fierce late free-kick saved, registered an important victory that leaves them unbeaten in this UNL campaign and two points behind group leaders Turkey.

Whereas Montenegro, who chalked up a sixth successive defeat for the first time in their history, look destined for a return to League C.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Harry Wilson (Wales)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashcore

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueHarry WilsonMontenegroWales
Related Articles
Kolo Muani brace earns France tough Nations League win over Belgium
Leweling nets on debut for Germany in tight win over Netherlands
Mbappe says he and entourage a victim of 'fake news' after rape allegations
Show more
Football
Cameroon and Algeria seal Africa Cup of Nations finals places
Updated
Italy all but seal Nations League quarter-final berth with crushing victory over Israel
Carsley open to England hiring a foreign manager amid Guardiola links
'Unique' Ronaldo 'an example to everyone' as Portugal arrive in Scotland
Paul Pogba hungry to have his football cake after doping ban reduced
Super Eagles return to Nigeria after harrowing experience in Libya
Most Read
Nigeria boycott AFCON qualifying match against Libya after 'inhumane treatment'
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
From the Special One to the Crying One: The Mourinho show in Turkey
Sinner blocked out 'very, very tough' off-court turmoil to win Shanghai Masters

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings