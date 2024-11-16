Hungary coach Szalai stable after collapse during Netherlands Nations League match

Hungary coach Adam Szalai (36) is stable and conscious after appearing to collapse on the bench during his side's Nations League clash with the Netherlands.

The former international fell ill in the first minutes of the game, according to his national side, but his condition is stable and he is now conscious.

He has since been transported by ambulance to an Amsterdam hospital for examination.

According to NOS, which is broadcasting the match on Dutch television, CPR was involved.

After a conversation between the players and officials, the game resumed at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

More to follow.