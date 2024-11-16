Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Hungary coach Szalai stable after collapse during Netherlands Nations League match

Hungary coach Szalai stable after collapse during Netherlands Nations League match

Flashscore
Updated
Adam Szalai receives treatment
Adam Szalai receives treatmentDEAN MOUHTAROPOULOS GETTY IMAGES EUROPEGetty Images via AFP
Hungary coach Adam Szalai (36) is stable and conscious after appearing to collapse on the bench during his side's Nations League clash with the Netherlands.

The former international fell ill in the first minutes of the game, according to his national side, but his condition is stable and he is now conscious.

He has since been transported by ambulance to an Amsterdam hospital for examination.

According to NOS, which is broadcasting the match on Dutch television, CPR was involved.

After a conversation between the players and officials, the game resumed at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

More to follow.

Mentions
FootballHungaryNetherlandsUEFA Nations League
Related Articles
Germany full-back Gosens says players struggle with online abuse regularly
Frenkie de Jong had doubts over whether long-term ankle injury would ever heal
Heavyweight names target Nations League quarters as England battle for promotion
Show more
Football
Serhou Guirassy strike puts Guinea on course for Africa Cup of Nations berth
Netherlands thrash sorry Hungary to secure Nations League quarter-final place
Star duo Gyokeres and Isak score as Sweden squeeze past 10-man Slovakia
Czech Republic move closer to Nations League promotion despite Albania stalemate
Dazzling Germany hit Bosnia for seven to secure top-spot in Nations League group
Chelsea go top of WSL with dominant win over title rivals Manchester City
Lukaku and Onana join Belgium injury list before last Nations League outing
Updated
Coach Bellamy still unbeaten as Wales draw with Turkey in Nations League
Super sub Mikautadze off the bench to salvage point for Georgia against Ukraine
Most Read
Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson by unanimous decision in record-breaking Texas bout
Romania vs Kosovo abandoned after players depart pitch following pro-Serbia chants
All you need to know about the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Five nations book AFCON finals berths as Ghana are handed a lifeline

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings