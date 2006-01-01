Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Koeman keen to play Van de Ven in 'two positions' but coy over Zirkzee

Koeman keen to play Van de Ven in 'two positions' but coy over Zirkzee

Micky van de Ven starred against Turkey at the Euros
Micky van de Ven starred against Turkey at the EurosJose Breton / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP
Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman commented on several players at the press conference ahead of the Nations League matches against Hungary and Germany. One of these was Micky van de Ven (23), who is making a big impression at Tottenham.

According to Koeman, Van de Ven, who was not available last time out due to injury, is an option for both the position of left-back and central back.

"He is part of the Dutch team and, of course, those are two positions he has to focus on, he can fill both positions very well and for what we want he is very important for this team."

Van de Ven stands out at Spurs because of his speed and on-the-ball qualities. He recently grabbed a starring role during Tottenham's 3-0 win against Manchester United with an impressive assist. 

With the Netherlands, the Wormer-born defender mainly garnered praise after the Euros quarter-final against Turkey - against whom he blocked a shot in injury time.

"He naturally has speed, he has footballing qualities, so we are going to fill in that best in terms of the position where he is of value," said Koeman

"We have some injuries at left-back with (Jurrien) Timber and (Nathan) Ake, so then also with him you know you can put someone there who can fill that in very well."

Van de Ven's favourite spot is on the left, in the heart of defence, the same spot preferred by Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk. Could this duo play together? "They could, I think. Unfortunately, we have never been able to see it," said Koeman.

"I think I made a previous comment about it once that I wanted to do it in March last year, but unfortunately I haven't had the chance to do it yet. So I hope it can come one day."

Whether that would happen as early as this international period, he left open: "It would be possible."

Who starts up top?

Brian Brobbey started against Germany during the last international period, alternating with Joshua Zirkzee, who started up top against Hungary.

Koeman did not confirm whether he would do so again. "It is a possibility that both get a game. I am thinking about it, but I (will) discuss that with the players first."

Neither Brian Brobbey and Joshua Zirkzee have been very convincing this season
Neither Brian Brobbey and Joshua Zirkzee have been very convincing this seasonFlashscore, Marcel van Dorst/DeFodi Images/S / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia, News Images LTD / Alamy / Alamy / Profimedia

Brobbey has yet to find his form this season and is still without a goal in the Eredivisie. The Ajax striker was substituted after an hour against Groningen on Sunday and saw Wout Weghorst and Chuba Akpom both score. 

Joshua Zirkzee, meanwhile, has failed to score for Man Utd since his debut for Erik ten Hag's side against Fulham back in August.

After the previous international period, Koeman said he might opt for one striker this time. "That depends on the development of players. As the situation is now, it has not changed."

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueNetherlandsRonald KoemanMicky van de VenJoshua ZirkzeeBrian Brobbey
Related Articles
From Saka delight to Spurs' crumble: Top talking points from the Premier League
Manchester United manager Ten Hag faces make-or-break trip to Aston Villa
Who's Missing: De Bruyne to be out until after international break
Show more
Football
MLS sets new attendance record with 11 million fans across season
Canada legend Christine Sinclair named co-owner of NSL's Vancouver Rise
Kane given all clear for Nations League, Konsa, Mainoo & Gibbs-White out of England squad
Saudi Arabia's PIF reportedly eyeing stake in sports streamer DAZN
Mbappe under fire for skipping France duty while fit enough to play for Real Madrid
Updated
Andres Iniesta confirms retirement from football with touching video
EXCLUSIVE: Yemi Olanrewaju wary of Black Bulls, says Enyimba are ready for Zamalek & Al Masry
Manchester City claim partial win over Premier League on APT rules
Updated
Garnacho out of Argentina squad with knee problem, Buonanotte called up
Most Read
Mbappe under fire for skipping France duty while fit enough to play for Real Madrid
From Saka delight to Spurs' crumble: Top talking points from the Premier League
Premier League Team of the Week: Kovacic, Madueke and Gakpo impress
Coco Gauff crushes Karolina Muchova in straight sets to win China Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings