Koeman keen to play Van de Ven in 'two positions' but coy over Zirkzee

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman commented on several players at the press conference ahead of the Nations League matches against Hungary and Germany. One of these was Micky van de Ven (23), who is making a big impression at Tottenham.

According to Koeman, Van de Ven, who was not available last time out due to injury, is an option for both the position of left-back and central back.

"He is part of the Dutch team and, of course, those are two positions he has to focus on, he can fill both positions very well and for what we want he is very important for this team."

Van de Ven stands out at Spurs because of his speed and on-the-ball qualities. He recently grabbed a starring role during Tottenham's 3-0 win against Manchester United with an impressive assist.

With the Netherlands, the Wormer-born defender mainly garnered praise after the Euros quarter-final against Turkey - against whom he blocked a shot in injury time.

"He naturally has speed, he has footballing qualities, so we are going to fill in that best in terms of the position where he is of value," said Koeman

"We have some injuries at left-back with (Jurrien) Timber and (Nathan) Ake, so then also with him you know you can put someone there who can fill that in very well."

Van de Ven's favourite spot is on the left, in the heart of defence, the same spot preferred by Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk. Could this duo play together? "They could, I think. Unfortunately, we have never been able to see it," said Koeman.

"I think I made a previous comment about it once that I wanted to do it in March last year, but unfortunately I haven't had the chance to do it yet. So I hope it can come one day."

Whether that would happen as early as this international period, he left open: "It would be possible."

Who starts up top?

Brian Brobbey started against Germany during the last international period, alternating with Joshua Zirkzee, who started up top against Hungary.

Koeman did not confirm whether he would do so again. "It is a possibility that both get a game. I am thinking about it, but I (will) discuss that with the players first."

Neither Brian Brobbey and Joshua Zirkzee have been very convincing this season Flashscore, Marcel van Dorst/DeFodi Images/S / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia, News Images LTD / Alamy / Alamy / Profimedia

Brobbey has yet to find his form this season and is still without a goal in the Eredivisie. The Ajax striker was substituted after an hour against Groningen on Sunday and saw Wout Weghorst and Chuba Akpom both score.

Joshua Zirkzee, meanwhile, has failed to score for Man Utd since his debut for Erik ten Hag's side against Fulham back in August.

After the previous international period, Koeman said he might opt for one striker this time. "That depends on the development of players. As the situation is now, it has not changed."