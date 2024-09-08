Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Spain's Nico Williams ruled out of matches against Denmark and Serbia

Spain's Nico Williams ruled out of matches against Denmark and Serbia

Nico Williams looks on ahead of Athletic Bilbao's Europa League match against Roma last month
Nico Williams looks on ahead of Athletic Bilbao's Europa League match against Roma last monthGiuseppe Maffia / NurPhoto via AFP
Spain will play Denmark and Serbia in the Nations League without forward Nico Williams (22) after the star of the Euro 2024 title-winning team picked up an injury with Athletic Bilbao.

Williams reported for training camp at the national team base in Las Rozas, near Madrid, but he was released "following talks between the medical services of his club and the national team," said a Spanish football federation statement.

Sergio Gomez of Real Sociedad, who was part of the Olympic gold medal-winning side, has been called up to replace Williams for the two matches in Murcia and Cordoba.

Winger Williams was named man of the match after scoring the opener when Spain beat England 2-1 in Berlin in July, and along with Lamine Yamal of Barcelona, is seen as the future of the national team.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueNico WilliamsSpainAth Bilbao
