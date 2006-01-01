Advertisement
Dominic Solanke hungry for second England cap after seven-year wait

Dominic Solanke is back in the England squad
Dominic Solanke (27) said Tuesday that he never gave up hope that he would play for England again as he prepares for a possible second cap seven years after his international debut.

The forward's sole England appearance came as a substitute against Brazil in 2017 but the 27-year-old has caught the eye of interim manager Lee Carsley after a fine start to the season.

England take on Greece at Wembley in the Nations League on Thursday before heading to Helsinki to face Finland three days later.

Solanke, who joined Tottenham from Bournemouth in August, said his sole international appearance as a substitute against Brazil was one of the "greatest achievements of my career".

"From when you're young and you're just playing football you obviously just want to make it but representing your country is a whole other level," he told a pre-match press conference.

"I worked very hard to get back to this moment," he added. "Obviously I made my debut a long time ago now. It's been quite a journey to get back here, it's a great feeling."

The former Liverpool player said he always believed his time would come again.

"I didn't think it wouldn't come around," he said. "It was a fact of keep doing what I'm doing and just keep playing well and scoring goals.

"I always believed I would get back here so that was my mindset and that was one of the things I was working towards. I'm grateful to be back here now and hopefully I can stay here."

The striker, who has scored three goals in eight games this season, said he was not frustrated that other players had had more opportunities for England.

"I think everything happens at the right time for you," he said. "Everyone's journey is different. I wouldn't have it any other way.

"I feel like this is the way it had to be for me and I feel my game's clicking now and I feel good in myself."

Solanke is one of three centre-forwards in the squad alongside captain Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins.

Kane has been given the green light to play following an injury scare but Ezri Konsa, Kobbie Mainoo and Morgan Gibbs-White have been ruled out, with Carsley opting against drafting in replacements.

