Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. 'Sure bet' Zubimendi can replace Rodri, says Spain's De la Fuente

'Sure bet' Zubimendi can replace Rodri, says Spain's De la Fuente

'Sure bet' Zubimendi can replace injured Rodri, says De la Fuente
'Sure bet' Zubimendi can replace injured Rodri, says De la FuenteIrina R. Hipolito / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente backed midfielder Martin Zubimendi (25) on Friday to deputise for injured star Rodri Hernandez (28) in the months ahead.

Manchester City's Rodri, a key player for his country, suffered a severe knee injury in September and will be out for the rest of the season.

Rodri was vital in holding midfield as Spain clinched Euro 2024 victory this summer but Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi also made a big impact in the final.

Zubimendi replaced the injured Rodri at half-time against England in the Berlin final as La Roja triumphed 2-1 with two goals after the break.

"Zubimendi has been playing (brilliant) games for a long time, if Rodri is the best player then Zubimendi is the second best in this position," De la Fuente told a news conference.

"He's got experience under his belt, he oozes security through every pore of his skin.

"Martin doesn't get nervous... he's a very mature player, so calm... Zubi is a sure bet, who never fails."

Zubimendi reacts during a press conference
Zubimendi reacts during a press conferenceIrina R. Hipolito / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Nations League champions Spain, second in group A4, host leaders Denmark on Saturday in Murcia, before welcoming Serbia to Cordoba on Tuesday.

They are also without Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal, who is also set to miss the season with a knee injury, and explosive winger Nico Williams with a minor knock, among others.

"We're not going to cry, we're not going to make excuses about missing players, the ones who are here are very good too, also the best (players in the world) for me," continued the coach.

"Whoever is playing tomorrow in the place of Nico, or Rodri, or Dani, are absolutely great... they will give us more tactical richness.

"We're not going to change anything in terms of our plan or our idea of football... the idea is very clear."

De la Fuente said injuries were the "ugliest" part of football, but they also created opportunities.

"Nobody is irreplacable... those who get the chance, albeit for unfortunate reasons, it's the time to take advantage of it," added De la Fuente.

Mentions
FootballSpainMartin ZubimendiRodrigo HernandezUEFA Nations League
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: International football takes centre stage as Pogacar targets further glory
Seven must-watch games during the latest international break
Spain's Nico Williams ruled out of matches against Denmark and Serbia
Show more
Football
Deniz Undav at the double as Germany down Bosnia & Herzegovina
Brennan Johnson on target again as Wales draw with Iceland
Ukraine battle past Georgia to claim first win of Nations League campaign
Wasteful Turkey seal narrow win over Montenegro to go top of Nations League group
Late Dumfries goal snatches point for 10-man Netherlands against Hungary
Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip reportedly retires at 33
New US coach Mauricio Pochettino hails Christian Pulisic but worries over workload
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder 'numb' after George Baldock death
Most Read
World number two Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of Shanghai Masters in straight sets
Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip reportedly retires at 33
Nigeria vs Libya: Where the AFCON qualifier will be won and lost
No case for the defence as Greece stun experimental England

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings