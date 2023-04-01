UEFA Nations League draw: France & Italy placed in same group, Germany to face Netherlands

UEFA Nations League draw: France & Italy placed in same group, Germany to face Netherlands
Updated
The Nations League trophy
The Nations League trophy
AFP
In the fourth edition of the UEFA Nations League, Germany and the Netherlands will face off while France have been drawn into a group of death with fellow heavyweights Italy and Belgium.

France and Italy are in Group 2 in League A, which also includes Belgium and Israel.

Germany and Hungary, who will face each other in the group stage of Euro 2024, were drawn together again, and will face Netherlands and Bosnia in Group 3.

Spain, winners of the last edition, will take on Denmark, Switzerland and Serbia in Group 4.

For the first time, there will be a quarter-final stage of the Nations League, with the top two in each League A group qualifying for the new phase of the competition.

In League B, England and Ireland were drawn together in Group 2, alongside Finland and Greece. This is England's first appearance in League B following their relegation after the last edition.

Russia were excluded from the competition due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The Nations League will be linked with European qualification for the 2026 World Cup. The four best-ranked Nations League group winners who finish outside the top two in their World Cup qualifying group will go into the playoff stage.

Following is the draw for the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League.

League A

Group 1: Croatia, Portugal, Poland, Scotland

Group 2: Italy, Belgium, France, Israel

Group 3: The Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, Bosnia & Herzegovina

Group 4: Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Serbia

League B

Group 1: Czech Republic, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia

Group 2: England, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Greece

Group 3: Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan

Group 4: Wales, Iceland, Montenegro, Turkey

League C

Group 1: Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia

Group 2: Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Lithuania/Gibraltar

Group 3: Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Belarus

Group 4: Armenia, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Latvia

League D

Group 1: Lithuania/Gibraltar, San Marino, Liechtenstein

Group 2: Moldova, Malta, Andorra

Mentions
UEFA Nations LeagueFootball
