Thiago Alcantara suffers fresh injury blow after making Liverpool comeback

  4. Thiago Alcantara suffers fresh injury blow after making Liverpool comeback
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara
AFP
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara (32) has suffered a fresh injury blow after picking up a muscle problem, according to reports on Thursday.

Thiago had been out since April with hip and hamstring injuries before coming on in the 85th minute of Liverpool's 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

The Spaniard is believed to have complained of muscle discomfort after the game and now faces another spell on the sidelines.

Thiago is out of contract at the end of this season and his future at Anfield is in doubt given his fitness issues.

Thiago's recent injuries
Flashscore

The former Bayern Munich star's absence will be a blow to Liverpool, who sit two points clear at the top of the Premier League and face Chelsea in the League Cup final on February 25th.

Jurgen Klopp's side are also through to the FA Cup fifth round against Southampton and the Europa League last 16.

Klopp is already without Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who has aggravated a hamstring injury, for Saturday's clash against struggling Burnley at Anfield.

Wataru Endo could be available to fill the gap in Liverpool's midfield after returning from the Asian Cup after Japan's exit.

Reds forward Mohamed Salah is still sidelined as he recovers from a hamstring injury sustained on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt last month.

FootballPremier LeagueThiagoLiverpool
