They're only human, says Klopp after Liverpool self-destruct against Arsenal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. They're only human, says Klopp after Liverpool self-destruct against Arsenal
They're only human, says Klopp after Liverpool self-destruct against Arsenal
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk look dejected after the match
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk look dejected after the match
Reuters
Liverpool's usually reliable stalwarts Virgil van Dijk (32) and Alisson (31) suffered the sort of defensive meltdown that would not have looked out of place in a pub match on Sunday but manager Jurgen Klopp was not playing the blame game.

Van Dijk hesitated under pressure from Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli in the 67th minute, failing to deal with a long punt forward, then keeper Alisson rushed out and made no contact with the ball, leaving Martinelli a tap-in to make it 2-1.

It knocked the stuffing out of Klopp's league leaders and Leandro Trossard's stoppage-time goal confirmed their second league defeat of the season.

"We were growing more into the game, second half, we had our moments and then we concede that goal," Klopp said. "That doesn't help. It just shows the boys are human beings.

"Today we were really human."

Key match stats
Flashscore

Lacklustre Liverpool were nowhere near their best and their lead has now been cut to two points while champions Manchester City are five points behind with two games in hand.

"In general we can admit that Arsenal deserve the three points," Klopp said. "The circumstances were a bit strange.

"They scored goals and were many parts better than us. We have to play better football, that's clear."

Van Dijk, usually a colossus for Klopp, held up his hand and took full responsibility for his part in Martinelli's goal.

"Obviously these things don't happen too often in my career, but I will recover from this," he said.

"It is a physical game and I am not looking for excuses. I should have made a better decision - it hurts for me."

Arsenal had taken the lead early on through Bukayo Saka and were dominant but were deflated on the stroke of halftime when Gabriel's own goal gifted Liverpool an equaliser.

But they responded after half time, aided by Liverpool's defensive mishaps, and a third league win in a row leaves Mikel Arteta's side right back in the mix in the title race when defeat would have left them eight points adrift.

"It gives us momentum, three wins in a row, and the way we have done it we are back on it - really excited," Arteta said.

"It was a huge game that was going to dictate where we are and where we're going to be. What the players produced was phenomenal."

Mentions
FootballLiverpoolArsenalPremier League
Related Articles
Arsenal beat error-strewn Liverpool to move within two points of top spot
Jesus available for Arsenal's clash with Liverpool but no return for Partey
Nunez an injury doubt for Liverpool's trip to Arsenal in top-of-the-table clash
Show more
Football
New Jersey to host 2026 World Cup final, Mexico's Azteca Stadium gets opener
Updated
Last-gasp Llorente goal sees Atletico snatch point from Real in Madrid derby
Football Tracker: Lyon and Inter win, Atletico score last-minute equaliser in Madrid derby
Updated
Inter grab crucial win against title rivals Juventus thanks to Gatti own goal
Pochettino apologises for 'nervous and stressed' Chelsea collapse against Wolves
Egypt sack coach Rui Vitoria after Africa Cup of Nations disappointment
Success possible for D.R. Congo 50 years after last Africa Cup of Nations triumph
Messi misses Inter Miami's Hong Kong friendly as organisers face funding cut
Updated
Most Read
Football Tracker: Lyon and Inter win, Atletico score last-minute equaliser in Madrid derby
Williams the hero as South Africa edge Cape Verde on penalties to progress to semi-finals
Messi misses Inter Miami's Hong Kong friendly as organisers face funding cut
Derby Week: Corsican rivals Bastia and Ajaccio do battle for Island bragging rights

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings