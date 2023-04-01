Departing coach Emma Hayes fully focused on Chelsea

Departing coach Emma Hayes fully focused on Chelsea
Chelsea are "conditioned to win" and the impending departure of Emma Hayes at the end of the Women's Super League season will have little effect on their campaign, the coach said.

Hayes is set to leave Chelsea for the United States women's national football team after 13 major trophies in 11 seasons in west London.

"It probably was the only job that could take me away from Chelsea," Hayes told reporters ahead of Chelsea's home WSL game against Liverpool on Saturday.

"I'm still vulnerable to getting the sack. That's the reality. I manage Chelsea, I've got to manage the team to win.

"I've told you this all the time, I work every day as if it's my last, so I don't think going through this season is going to feel any different for me or the players because we're conditioned to win here and that's our focus."

Defending champions Chelsea top the WSL standings with 16 points from 6 games. Liverpool are fifth with 11 points.

