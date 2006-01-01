Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Women’s Super League
  4. Holders Chelsea to play Villa in WSL opener as Arsenal face Man City

Holders Chelsea to play Villa in WSL opener as Arsenal face Man City

Chelsea are the current WSL champions
Chelsea are the current WSL championsReuters
Chelsea will kick start their Women's Super League title defence against Aston Villa at home under new coach Sonia Bompastor (44) on the weekend of September 21st-22nd, the English top flight announced on Monday.

Chelsea will eye a record-extending sixth successive WSL crown after clinching last season's title on the final day of the campaign ahead of Manchester City.

Frenchwoman Bompastor, who guided Lyon to their 17th league title and helped them to a runners-up finish in the Women's Champions League last season, will lead Chelsea following the departure of the highly successful Emma Hayes to the United States women's national team.

Arsenal will host City on the opening weekend, which could see WSL's all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema face her former club. The Dutch forward signed a three-year contract with City after leaving Arsenal at the end of last season.

Manchester United, the Women's FA Cup winners, will play West Ham United at home, while Liverpool welcome Leicester City.

Chelsea will conclude their WSL campaign against Liverpool and Arsenal finish theirs against Man United on the May 10th-11th weekend.

Mentions
FootballWomen’s Super LeagueBompastor SoniaMiedema VivianneChelsea WManchester City WArsenal WAston Villa WManchester United WLiverpool WLeicester WWest Ham W
Related Articles
WSL top scorer Miedema joins Man City on three-year deal
Chelsea sign England defender Lucy Bronze on free transfer
Chelsea's superstar forward Sam Kerr signs contract extension until 2026
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: PSG make move for Sancho, Onana signs for Aston Villa
Updated
Midfielder Amadou Onana joins Aston Villa from Everton for £50 million
Chelsea sign teenage USA defender Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United
Confirmed Premier League and European club kits for the 2024/25 season
Updated
Former Man City midfielder Joey Barton charged with sending 'malicious' tweets
The big social media report on EURO 2024: Yamal and England are the social media champions
Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth targets sustained success
Spurs star Son's dad accused of verbally abusing young players
Danish club Randers set to sign Ghanaian talent Abdul Hakim Sulemana
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG make move for Sancho, Onana signs for Aston Villa
Spurs star Son's dad accused of verbally abusing young players
Danish club Randers set to sign Ghanaian talent Abdul Hakim Sulemana
Arthur Fils upsets Alexander Zverev in thrilling final to win Hamburg Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings