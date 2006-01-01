Holders Chelsea to play Villa in WSL opener as Arsenal face Man City

Chelsea will kick start their Women's Super League title defence against Aston Villa at home under new coach Sonia Bompastor (44) on the weekend of September 21st-22nd, the English top flight announced on Monday.

Chelsea will eye a record-extending sixth successive WSL crown after clinching last season's title on the final day of the campaign ahead of Manchester City.

Frenchwoman Bompastor, who guided Lyon to their 17th league title and helped them to a runners-up finish in the Women's Champions League last season, will lead Chelsea following the departure of the highly successful Emma Hayes to the United States women's national team.

Arsenal will host City on the opening weekend, which could see WSL's all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema face her former club. The Dutch forward signed a three-year contract with City after leaving Arsenal at the end of last season.

Manchester United, the Women's FA Cup winners, will play West Ham United at home, while Liverpool welcome Leicester City.

Chelsea will conclude their WSL campaign against Liverpool and Arsenal finish theirs against Man United on the May 10th-11th weekend.