Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Captain Matty Ryan wary of Indonesia as Australia aim to rebound from Bahrain loss

Captain Matty Ryan wary of Indonesia as Australia aim to rebound from Bahrain loss

Matty Ryan reacts during the defeat to Bahrain
Matty Ryan reacts during the defeat to BahrainAlbert Perez / GETTY IMAGES ASIAPAC / Getty Images via AFP
Australia captain Maty Ryan (32) has stressed the Socceroos cannot afford to underestimate Indonesia on Tuesday as they go into their World Cup qualifier in Jakarta needing to bounce back from Thursday's surprise loss to Bahrain.

A late Harry Souttar own goal handed the Gulf side a 1-0 win on the Gold Coast in the opening match of Asia's third round of qualifying for the 2026 finals, leaving Graham Arnold's side trailing in the early running in Group C.

Japan and Bahrain currently top the standings with three points each while Australia are pointless in the quest for a top-two finish in the six-team group that would secure automatic qualification for the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"We know they're going to have quality that can hurt us if we're not on our game and if we don't take away the opportunity for them to do that through how we can play," Ryan said of their Shin Tae-Yong coached opponents.

"We're focused on us and what we need to do and we're confident as a squad we can rebound from the other night and take a positive step towards this qualification."

A big turnout of home support is expected at Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, with the Indonesian team appearing in this phase of Asia's World Cup qualifiers for the first time.

The Indonesians will be buoyed by holding World Cup regulars Saudi Arabia to a 1-1 draw in Jeddah on Thursday, a result that underlines the challenge Australia faces.

"There's going to be a big crowd," Ryan said. "They showed their qualities not only against Saudi Arabia recently but in the past as well and our focus is turning to them and coming up with a game plan to deliver the result for us and Australia."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballHarry SouttarAustraliaIndonesiaMathew RyanWorld Championship
Related Articles
Argentina cruise to 3-0 win against Chile in World Cup qualifier
Real Madrid defender Militao leaves Brazil training camp with leg injury
Bahrain stun Australia after late own goal in FIFA World Cup qualifier
Show more
Football
Interim England manager Carsley rules out Greenwood selection
The top five U21 Everton players to watch this season
Former Liverpool captain Ron Yeats dies aged 86
Engin Firat adamant Kenya's AFCON qualification dream still alive despite Zimbabwe draw
Belgium need improvement for Monday’s Nations League clash against France
Luciano Spalletti admits mental strength key to Italy comeback against France
England captain Harry Kane sets sights on Cristiano Ronaldo's enduring career
FlashFocus: Despite golden generation emerging, Ukraine have yet to reach potential
Brazil return to winning ways with dreary victory over Ecuador
Most Read
De Bruyne bemoans money mattering more to FIFA than player welfare
Ostapenko and Kichenok win US Open women's doubles title in straight sets
Corinthians reportedly close to signing Dutch striker Memphis Depay
When is Kenya's AFCON qualifier against Zimbabwe and how can you watch it

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings