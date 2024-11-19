Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  World Championship
  4. Carsley certain that England have 'all the tools' to win a World Cup under Tuchel

Carsley certain that England have 'all the tools' to win a World Cup under Tuchel

Reuters
Carsley says England have the talent to achieve big things
Carsley says England have the talent to achieve big thingsAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers
Incoming England manager Thomas Tuchel has all the tools he needs to win the 2026 World Cup but finding the right balance for the team will be key, interim coach Lee Carsley (50) said.

Carsley's six-game stint in charge of England ended with Sunday's 5-0 win over Ireland that secured promotion to the Nations League's top tier.

German Tuchel, who previously managed Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, was appointed last month and will take charge in January.

Former manager Gareth Southgate led England to a World Cup semi-final in 2018 but Carsley thinks Tuchel can go all the way in 2026 at the tournament in North America.

England have not won the World Cup, or any other major trophy, since 1966.

"I think we are in a good position to do that," the 50-year-old told British media. "We have the talent to do it.

"I have been lucky now to be at the last couple of World Cups and the timing of the players being in form, physically and mentally, at the right time, picking the right squad.

"We have got all of the tools. We just need to play them in the order... We just have to find that balance."

Carsley, who is returning to his role as manager of the under-21 side, handed out eight debuts during his stint in charge including Curtis Jones and Noni Madueke.

