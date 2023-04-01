Dorival Junior quits as Sao Paulo manager to take over Brazilian national team

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Dorival Junior quits as Sao Paulo manager to take over Brazilian national team
Dorival Junior quits as Sao Paulo manager to take over Brazilian national team
Dorival Junior will be the new Brazil manager
Dorival Junior will be the new Brazil manager
Reuters
Dorival Junior (61) has quit as coach of Brazilian side Sao Paulo to take charge of Brazil's National team, the club said in a statement on Sunday.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced on Friday that Fernando Diniz, appointed last year on an interim basis, had been sacked in order to hire a permanent coach to prepare the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Dorival was Brazil's preferred choice for the job, sources told Reuters, after the CBF failed to recruit Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, who chose to extend his contract with Real Madrid.

"Sao Paulo Football Club announces the departure of coach Dorival Junior, who has asked to leave to take charge of the Brazilian national team," the team said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Reuters has contacted the CBF for comment after the federation did not immediately confirm the appointment.

Dorival led Flamengo to the Copa Libertadores title and the Brazilian Cup in 2022 before joining Sao Paulo. He has also coached Atletico Mineiro, Athletico Paranaense, Internacional, Vasco da Gama, Fluminense and Palmeiras.

He said in the statement that it was "the realization of a personal dream, which was only possible because I received recognition for the work carried out in Sao Paulo."

Sao Paulo President Julio Casares said it showed the club were in good shape.

"The invitation to Dorival is further proof that we are on the right track," he said.

"All that remains is to wish him good luck in his new challenge."

Brazil are sixth in the South American World Cup qualifying standings after winning only two of their six games and suffering three defeats.

The decision to sack Diniz came after Ednaldo Rodrigues was reinstated as head of the CBF, after a decision by minister Gilmar Mendes of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), following his dismissal in early December by the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice.

Mentions
FootballWorld ChampionshipBrazilSao Paulo
Related Articles
Brazil sack interim coach Diniz, Sao Paulo's Dorival Junior the favourite to take over
England rise to third in FIFA rankings as they target top spot, Argentina number one
Brazil football confederation to sue social media users over racial slurs
Show more
Football
Former Portugal and Poland manager Fernando Santos appointed by Besiktas
'Super proud' Klopp hails Liverpool spirit after FA Cup win at Arsenal
Football Tracker: Roma and Atalanta draw, PSG and Barcelona progress in cups
Updated
Frustrated Roma held to 1-1 draw by Atalanta as Mourinho sees red late on
Arteta frustrated as goals dry up for Arsenal and season threatens to derail
'Unique' Kevin De Bruyne's Manchester City return delights Pep Guardiola
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson seeking Premier League return, Bayern want Mukiele
Updated
Vlahovic scores added-time winner as Juventus come from behind to beat Salernitana
Chelsea's Sam Kerr becomes the latest women's footballer to suffer ACL injury
Updated
Most Read
Rafa Nadal withdraws from Australian Open after suffering new injury
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson seeking Premier League return, Bayern want Mukiele
Alexander Zverev-led Germany beat Iga Swiatek's Poland to win United Cup
Football Tracker: Roma and Atalanta draw, PSG and Barcelona progress in cups

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings