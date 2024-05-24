Equatorial Guinea forfeit World Cup qualifiers over ineligible Nsue

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Equatorial Guinea forfeit World Cup qualifiers over ineligible Nsue

Equatorial Guinea forfeit World Cup qualifiers over ineligible Nsue

Nsue scored the winning goal in both of the games in question
Nsue scored the winning goal in both of the games in questionAFP
Equatorial Guinea have had to forfeit their first two 2026 World Cup qualifiers after a FIFA Disciplinary Committee ruled that former Spain junior international Emilio Nsue (34) was ineligible to play in both matches.

Nsue scored the winning goal in both of those games, against Namibia and Liberia, last November.

Nsue, who finished as the leading scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast earlier this year, has also been banned for six months from international football, FIFA confirmed in a statement on Friday, though they did not shed light on the specific reasons for his ineligibility.

It is a repeat case after Equatorial Guinea also had to forfeit two matches in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers for fielding Nsue. No reason for his ineligibility was given by FIFA on that occasion either

But curiously, he did play in the qualifiers for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup finals.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Equatorial Guinea beat both Liberia and Namibia 1-0 in their first two qualifiers for 2026, but those will now be awarded as 3-0 losses.

Nsue's recent seasons in numbers
Nsue's recent seasons in numbersFlashscore

"After considering all elements brought before it, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee was comfortably satisfied that the player was ineligible and consequently decided to declare the matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 preliminary competition in which the player was fielded lost by forfeit by Equatorial Guinea," the FIFA statement said.

Nsue scored five goals at the recent Africa Cup of Nations to take home the Golden Boot but missed a vital penalty in the round of 16 loss to Guinea.

Equatorial Guinea will travel to Tunisia for their next qualifier on June 5th, before they host Malawi five days later.

They are six points behind leaders Tunisia and Namibia in the six-team pool with only the top side in the group gaining automatic qualification for the finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Mentions
African footballFootballWorld ChampionshipNsue EmilioEquatorial GuineaNamibiaLiberiaAfrica Cup of Nations
Related Articles
Northern Irishman Johnathan McKinstry named Gambia head football coach
‘It makes our job difficult’ - Firat gutted by Kenya playing home matches in Malawi
‘A national shame’ - Nyamweya blasts FKF for moving Kenya matches to Malawi
Show more
Football
Real Madrid are the world's best team and it's hard to compete with them, says Simeone
Leverkusen focussed on completing double rather than dwelling on Europa League loss
Seventh heaven: Girona cap off best-ever LaLiga season by thumping relegated Granada
Atalanta’s Lookman, Napoli’s Osimhen headline Nigeria squad for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Manchester City's Foden doesn't want to think about Guardiola leaving
Champions League-bound Bologna stunned by Genoa in final match of season
Luis Enrique wary of revitalised Lyon as domestic treble beckons for PSG
Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez named Serie A player of the season
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany on the verge of joining Bayern Munich
Most Read
Barcelona announce departure of manager Xavi with Flick reportedly lined up
Manchester United reportedly set to sack Ten Hag regardless of FA Cup final outcome
Djokovic loses to Machac in Geneva semi-final before French Open title defence
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic's poor form continues in Geneva, Collins into Strasbourg final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings