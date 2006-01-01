FIFA awards win to Niger after Congo no-show in World Cup qualifier

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. FIFA awards win to Niger after Congo no-show in World Cup qualifier

FIFA awards win to Niger after Congo no-show in World Cup qualifier

The FIFA headquarters
The FIFA headquarters Reuters
FIFA has awarded Niger a win and the full three points in a 2026 World Cup soccer qualifier with Congo that was postponed this month, the world governing body said on Wednesday.

Congo had refused to travel to Kinshasa, the capital of neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, for their home game after their stadium in Brazzaville was deemed not to have met hosting requirements.

Niger did travel, and were awarded the game 3-0, which leaves them second in Group E on six points, three behind leaders Morocco. Congo are stuck on zero points from their three matches.

Only the top team in each of the nine pools is guaranteed a place at the expanded World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to declare the match lost by forfeit 3-0 by the representative team of Congo," FIFA said in a statement.

It said the Alphonse Massemba-Debat Stadium in Brazzaville could not have been used until renovations, including the laying of a new pitch, were completed.

Congolese Sports Minister Hughes Nguilondile declared the stadium ready in late May, but it was deemed too late to move the fixture. FIFA ordered it to go ahead in Kinshasa as originally planned, leading to Congo’s withdrawal in protest.

Mentions
FootballCongoNigerWorld ChampionshipAfrican football
Related Articles
Olunga challenges Kenyan government to provide venues for next Harambee Stars matches
EXCLUSIVE: Godfrey Oboabona optimistic about Nigeria's World Cup qualification chances
EXCLUSIVE: Luc Eymael says Engin Firat gave too much respect to Ivory Coast in Kenya draw
Show more
Football
Confusion reigns as Denmark avoid yellow peril to claim second place in Group C
Lionel Messi may skip Argentina's Copa América game against Peru to rest
Argentina's Scaloni says balance is key in deciding who starts up front
Mexico captain Alvarez to miss rest of Copa América with hamstring injury
Transfer News LIVE: Everton closing in on Ndiaye, Xavi Simons set to return to Germany
Updated
The Comeback Kings: The story of Turkey's miraculous run at Euro 2008
Slovakia braced for Romania challenge as 2021 ghosts linger
Canada get off the mark at Copa América with win over 10-man Peru
Spurs star Son's dad denies allegations of 'corporal punishment' at football academy
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: England, Denmark and Slovenia through to last 16 after bore draws
Transfer News LIVE: Everton closing in on Ndiaye, Xavi Simons set to return to Germany
No thoughts of draw against Slovakia as Romania target top spot in Group E
Georgia's Sagnol rejects talk of political interference over Zivzivadze playing time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings