Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. 'Some trophies missing': Tuchel hopes to deliver success to England

'Some trophies missing': Tuchel hopes to deliver success to England

Thomas Tuchel was unveiled as England's new manager
Thomas Tuchel was unveiled as England's new managerAdrian Dennis / AFP
Thomas Tuchel (51) said the offer to become England manager came at the right time as he aims to end the Three Lions' wait to win a major tournament for the first time since 1966.

The former Chelsea boss was announced on Wednesday as the permanent successor to Gareth Southgate, who led England to back-to-back finals of the European Championship.

Tuchel, who has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season, will begin his role in January on an 18-month deal to the end of the 2026 World Cup.

"The offer came in the absolutely right time," Tuchel said as he was unveiled at a press conference at Wembley.

"Now I have to live up to it of course. I know that there are some trophies missing in the federation and, of course, I want to help to make it happen."

Tuchel led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021 and has also won major trophies in a decorated coaching career at Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

However, the appointment of a third foreign manager of the England men's national team has drawn some criticism.

Tuchel joked he was "sorry" for holding a German passport, but hopes to prove his doubters wrong with results.

"Hopefully I can convince them and show them and prove to them that I'm proud to be the English manager," added Tuchel.

"I will do everything to show respect to this role and to this country and the target for the next 18 months is (the World Cup), nothing else and the biggest one in football."

England will be among the favourites for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico thanks to a richly-talented generation of players.

The Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said they had interviewed 10 candidates, including English ones, but that Tuchel provided the best shot at an elusive major title.

"Thomas was absolutely outstanding, providing a really clear vision for the role and how he would work with our players to get the best out of them and to give us the best chance in the World Cup," said Bullingham.

Mentions
FootballWorld ChampionshipEngland
Related Articles
Former England captain Alan Shearer says Thomas Tuchel appointment a bold move
All smiles for Hong as South Korea silence the boos with win over Iraq
Brazil not the finished article despite Peru pummelling, Dorival says
Show more
Football
MLS chief understands calls to cancel controversial FIFA Club World Cup
Flashback: The horror head injury that changed goalkeeper Petr Cech's life
'Too many games,' says Pique as he joins chorus of discontent at fixture list
New United States boss Pochettino asks for time after Mexico defeat
Thomas Tuchel confirmed as England manager from 2025
Updated
Lionel Messi never ceases to amaze, says Argentina boss Scaloni
Most Read
Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria after airport debacle
Sadio Mane seals Senegal finals place but Ghana face uphill battle
Mbappe 'shocked' to see name linked to Swedish rape investigation
Australia end Japan's winning run as South Korea down Iraq in thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings