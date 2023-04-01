Arthur Elias replaces Pia Sundhage as Brazil women's coach

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Arthur Elias replaces Pia Sundhage as Brazil women's coach
Arthur Elias replaces Pia Sundhage as Brazil women's coach
Elias joins from Brazilian club Corinthians
Elias joins from Brazilian club Corinthians
Reuters
Arthur Elias (42) has been appointed as the new coach of the Brazil women's soccer team, the country's FA (CBF) said after Pia Sundhage (63) stepped down from her role following an early exit at the World Cup.

Elias joins from Brazilian women's club Corinthians.

"I'm sure we can change the reality of women's football in Brazil in a short space of time," Elias said in a statement on Friday.

"My mission is to bring results in the short term, at the (2024) Olympic Games. The Brazilian team needs to become world leaders again, that's our goal," he added.

Brazil suffered their earliest World Cup exit since 1995 in Australia and New Zealand, where they failed to get past the group stage.

Swede Sundhage had one year left on her contract and was due to coach the team at the Paris Olympics.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenBrazilCorinthians
Related Articles
From humble beginnings to European glory, will Geyse's rise continue at World Cup?
Sundhage leaves role as Brazil women's coach after World Cup exit
Ambitious World Cup a wonder goal for women's game
Show more
Football
Spalletti urges Italy to forget World Cup heartbreak
Football Tracker: Games across Europe in jam-packed day
Updated
Premier League clubs spend £2.36 billion in transfer window
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Barca secure Felix and Cancelo, PSG get Kolo Muani
Updated
Messi goes to Hollywood as Miami seek to close play-off gap
Nottingham Forest sign seven on busy deadline day
Manchester United's Greenwood joins Getafe on loan
PSG sign striker Randal Kolo Muani from Frankfurt
Manchester United sign Amrabat and Reguilon on season loans
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Barca secure Felix and Cancelo, PSG get Kolo Muani
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle in tough Champions League group
Manchester United sign Amrabat and Reguilon on season loans

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings