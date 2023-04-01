Australia and Sweden turn attention to Olympics after World Cup runs come to an end

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Australia and Sweden turn attention to Olympics after World Cup runs come to an end
Australia and Sweden turn attention to Olympics after World Cup runs come to an end
Sweden took the bronze medal today against the co-hosts
Sweden took the bronze medal today against the co-hosts
Reuters
Australia and Sweden missed out on the Women's World Cup final but they hope their deep runs at the tournament will give them a platform to build on ahead of next year's Paris Olympics.

Sweden finished third for the second successive tournament, and the fourth time overall, with a 2-0 win over the co-hosts on Saturday, while the Matildas achieved their best-ever result at the showpiece event.

Australia were also beaten by Sweden in the semis of the 2020 Tokyo Games, before losing to the United States in the bronze medal match, and coach Tony Gustavsson said the Matildas were punching above their weight.

Full-time stats from the third-place playoff
StatsPerform

"We have a massive amount of work to do now to capitalise on this," Gustavsson told reporters.

"It's a massive achievement for these players considering the resources (we have) compared to the financial resources of the top 10 ranked teams.

"These players have, in some ways, overachieved. The next step now is investment. Long-term investment, not just a quick fix, because a lot of these players are going to play at the Olympics as well."

Australia will host Iran, Taiwan and the Philippines in Perth in October and November in the second round of the Asian Football Confederation qualifiers for Paris.

"We have a good mix of experience and young players," Gustavsson added.

"It can be an advantage to have some continuity in a roster going from one tournament to another. It's a short turnaround with... qualifiers coming up.

"I'm excited about the Olympics. But we can't jump ahead and think we're going to be there... So we need to focus on one step at a time."

Peter Gerhardsson's Sweden, who finished runners-up at the last two Olympics, have been drawn in a group containing Spain, Italy and Switzerland for the inaugural Women's Nations League, which determines qualification for Paris.

They host Spain, who beat them 2-1 in the World Cup semi-finals, in Gothenburg on September 22nd.

"Winning this match (against Australia), we will go back home feeling elated," Gerhardsson said.

"It's a really tough qualification for the Olympics... but we will have excellent confidence now.

"I'll have a week where I'll just be watching these matches, maybe read a little bit about everything that's been written at home, and then switch gears and start looking at the Nations League tournament."

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenSwedenAustralia
Related Articles
Sweden beat Australia to clinch third place and end World Cup on a high
Sweden out to silence partisan crowd and take home bronze medal in third-place playoff
Australia eye victory over Sweden to sign off successful World Cup with medal
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Leverkusen beating Leipzig, Liverpool stage comeback to lead Bournemouth
Updated
Saudi's Al-Ahli sign Turkish defender Demiral after just one season at Atalanta
Juventus must channel 'bitterness' of missing out on Champions League, says Allegri
Transfer News LIVE: Cancelo close to Barca switch, Mitrovic the next to move to Saudi?
Updated
Clash of styles expected as England and Spain vie for Women's World Cup crown
Spain manager refuses to answer questions on past mutiny ahead of World Cup final
England will need the game of their lives to beat Spain in final, says captain Bright
The meteoric rise of Spain's Cata Coll thrills FIFA's goalkeeping expert
Most Read
Football Tracker: Leverkusen beating Leipzig, Liverpool stage comeback to lead Bournemouth
Barcelona set up new home at Olympic Stadium without suspended boss Xavi
Paul Pogba and Juventus try to move beyond injury and scandal ahead of Serie A start
Transfer News LIVE: Cancelo close to Barca switch, Mitrovic the next to move to Saudi?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |