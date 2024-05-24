EXCLUSIVE: AC Milan make Paulo Fonseca their first choice in search for new manager

With Stefano Pioli's departure now official, AC Milan are looking for their next manager, and according to exclusive information obtained by Flashscore's French branch, Paulo Fonseca is the club's first choice.

It's all over for Pioli at AC Milan. The Rossoneri announced the departure of their coach, who joined in 2019 but failed to survive another trophyless season, on Friday morning.

Milan now are looking for his successor, and reliable sources have told Flashscore that Fonseca is more than ever the Rossoneri's number one choice. They have been impressed by the Portuguese coach's style of play as well as the statistics he has posted with Lille over the last two seasons, which is a crucial factor for the future.

While Porto manager Sergio Conceicao was also on the Italian club's radar, he is no longer in the running, Flashscore has been told.

Having already been in charge of Roma from 2019 to 2021, Fonseca looks set for a second spell in Serie A. At present, the two parties are in talks over the terms of a possible contract, with Fonseca wanting a stable project.

He also has an offer of an extension from Lille, as well as other offers, including one from Marseille. However, Flashscore France can confirm that he is Milan's top priority.

Decisions will be taken and announced in the coming weeks.